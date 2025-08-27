Corporate

Smarter industrial operations favoured

August 27, 2025 | 10:33
Industrial park developers have maintained stable land-leasing revenues and continue to expand their portfolios in an aim to be smarter and more efficient.
Smarter industrial operations favoured
Smarter industrial operations favoured, Photo: Le Toan

Last week, Japan’s Mitsubishi Estate launched Logicross Nam Thuan into operation. The logistics centre is located in Tay Ninh province near Ho Chi Minh City, covering nearly 11.5 hectares.

According to Logicross general director Takasi Kagamoto, with more than 61,000sq.m of high-spec ready-built warehouses, Logicross Nam Thuan is expected to attract logistics and e-commerce to operate in the province, generating new employment opportunities for the local workforce, particularly in technical, warehouse, and operations management roles.

“Logicross Nam Thuan is only the beginning. Mitsubishi Estate Vietnam is already developing Logicross Haiphong in northern Vietnam with expected completion in Q3, aiming to establish a nationwide smart logistics network that connects the country’s key economic zones and boosts supply chain competitiveness,” Kagamoto told VIR.

Elsewhere LŌ-GOI Group, which currently manages 11 industrial projects in Vietnam and India with total assets under management exceeding $1 billion, inaugurated a complex in Hung Yen province in July, with a construction value of more than VND 1 trillion ($40 million).

The initiative is developed over a land area of 130,000sq.m, comprising two zones. The entire complex features 12 double-story warehouses along with a fully planned and modern system of supporting facilities.

In mid-July, LŌ-GOI signed an MoU with Lach Huyen Port and Xuan Cau Free Trade Zone to jointly develop a 200-hectare intermodal logistics hub, along with 350,000sq.m of Grade A warehouses powered by a 42 MWp rooftop solar system, aiming for LEED Platinum and EDGE Level 3 certification.

Matthew Jackson, general manager for North Vietnam at LŌ-GOI, told VIR that with many industries facing difficulties and slowdown, LŌ-GOI needs to leverage its distinct strengths to compete for investment.

“We focus on infrastructure quality. We develop Grade A factories and warehouses built to high standards, designed for automation, digitalisation, and resilient operations,” Jackson said.

“All of our facilities are moving towards green certifications, and we strive to establish deep links across the value chain, ensuring consistent quality and management capacity,” he continued.

Meanwhile, domestic developers have also reported positive business performance. According to an industrial real estate report released by Vietcap Securities in late July, Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation recorded a sharp surge in industrial land leasing, reaching about 150ha – more than 700 per cent higher than that leased for the whole of 2024.

In July, Kinh Bac signed an agreement for about 50ha at the expanded Que Vo 2 Industrial Park (IP) in Bac Ninh province. Among its major tenants are Goertek and BW Industrial.

Elsewhere, IDICO Corporation had leased approximately 50ha of land in the first four months of the year, along with contracts signed in May and June with Topsun Logistics and Vifon.

In the first half of August alone, IDICO Huu Thanh IP witnessed groundbreaking ceremonies for two schemes funded by Huize Vietnam and Yuehui Vietnam, followed by the Trend Tie project.

In September, IDICO will welcome a delegation from the Party Secretary of Weihai in China to explore cooperation and investment opportunities at IDICO Cau Nghin IP in Haiphong.

Additionally, IDICO’s Vinh Quang eco-IP, located in Haiphong, is slated to become one of the company’s flagship ventures when construction begins in Q4.

By Bich Ngoc

Smarter industrial industrial park real estate property

