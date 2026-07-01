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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Rosatom, Petrovietnam to build additive tech centre in Vietnam

July 01, 2026 | 15:43
(0) user say
Rosatom's Fuel Division has signed an MOU with Petrovietnam to establish a modern additive technologies centre in Vietnam.
Rosatom, Petrovietnam to build additive tech centre in Vietnam
Photo: The Fuel Division of Rosatom

Signed on June 30, the agreement will see the centre use 3D printing to manufacture complex components for drilling and pumping equipment through rapid prototyping, reducing downtime and dependence on imported spare parts while accelerating maintenance and repair of large-scale equipment.

The project is scheduled to be implemented in several phases: starting with a technical audit of Petrovietnam’s production processes conducted by Russian specialists, followed by the configuration agreement for the centre and a list of additive equipment, leading up to the centre's official opening.

“Collaboration in additive technologies is a promising avenue for expanding bilateral partnerships between Russia and Vietnam. We expect to implement the project successfully to create a national Additive Technologies Centre. The exploration of potential sites for the centre is scheduled for July of this year, with the opening anticipated as early as 2027,” said a Petrovietnam representative.

For the Fuel Division of Rosatom, this project extends beyond a one-time export deal. Russian specialists offer their international partners not just equipment supply, but a comprehensive industry ecosystem: from scientific and technical support and raw material supply to engineering education.

"We already have a successful experience in exporting Russian additive technologies," said Ilya Kavelashvili, director of the Additive Technologies Business Unit at Rosatom's Fuel Division.

"The first foreign Additive Technologies Centre of Rosatom, equipped with Russian technology, has been established in Belarus, and a large-scale industrial 3D printer for the aerospace sector has been supplied to India. This proves that Russian solutions – equipment, materials, and software – are competitive on the global market. In the future, we are open to considering localisation of 3D printer assembly in Vietnam for further promotion in Southeast Asian markets," he added.

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Russian nuclear major Rosatom State Corporation announced on May 13 that Rosatom and Vietnam have signed an inter-agency roadmap for the development of nuclear technologies through 2030.
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Russia's sovereign wealth fund and Vietnam's state investment arm have agreed to strengthen investment ties in infrastructure and industrial development.
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Vietnam is advancing plans for its first nuclear power plant through a strategic partnership with a top Russian energy company, aiming to strengthen expertise, infrastructure, and project readiness.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Vietnam PetroVietnam additive technologies centre additive technologies Rosatom

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