Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New MoU sets stage for Vietnam’s first nuclear power project

September 29, 2025 | 22:59
(0) user say
Vietnam is advancing plans for its first nuclear power plant through a strategic partnership with a top Russian energy company, aiming to strengthen expertise, infrastructure, and project readiness.
New MoU sets stage for Vietnam’s first nuclear power project

Rosatom Energy International JSC (REIN JSC) and Power Engineering Consulting JSC 2 (PECC2) signed an MoU at the World Atomic Week forum in Moscow on September 26, setting the stage for collaboration on the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant. The agreement covers updating the plant’s feasibility study and site profile, and outlines cooperation in grid infrastructure development, logistics, specialist training, and related areas.

The new deal builds on earlier initiatives to revive Vietnam’s first nuclear power plant project, which gained fresh momentum in January following Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to Vietnam and the signing of an MoU between REIN JSC and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to expand cooperation in nuclear energy.

In May, Rosatom director general Alexey Likhachev and Vietnam’s Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Manh Hung signed an interdepartmental roadmap outlining the development of nuclear technologies through 2030.

PECC2, a subsidiary of EVN, provides expert consulting for power generation projects in Vietnam and played a key role in preparing the initial feasibility study for the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant between 2011 and 2015. Meanwhile, REIN JSC, a subsidiary of Rosatom State Corporation, specialises in managing international nuclear projects, overseeing construction and operations of Russian-designed plants through equity ownership.

Rosatom has a long-standing track record of supporting Vietnam in integrating nuclear energy into its national energy mix. The company is ready to provide its VVER-1200 Generation 3+ reactor technology – a proven design with advanced active and passive safety systems that meet international standards. Six VVER-1200 units are already in operation in Russia and Belarus, with numerous others under construction worldwide.

Neccessity outlined for nuclear power acceleration Neccessity outlined for nuclear power acceleration

The government is discussing a series of mechanisms for nuclear power to become operational at the end of this decade - much sooner than typical undertakings of this type are carried out.
Hungary to train 1,000 Vietnamese specialists for country's first nuclear plant Hungary to train 1,000 Vietnamese specialists for country's first nuclear plant

With 50 years of experience in operating nuclear power plants, Hungary is set to assist Vietnam in training 1,000 nuclear power plant operators as the country develops its first nuclear facility.
Russia's Rosatom proposes reactor for Vietnam nuclear power plant Russia's Rosatom proposes reactor for Vietnam nuclear power plant

Russian nuclear major Rosatom State Corporation announced on May 13 that Rosatom and Vietnam have signed an inter-agency roadmap for the development of nuclear technologies through 2030.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:

Latest News ⁄ Investing

New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam

Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam

New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

New decree to streamline ODA and concessional loan management

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020