EU ends anti-dumping investigation into Vietnam PET imports

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in April 2025, the European Commission (EC) received a complaint pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) 2016/1036 (the basic Regulation), alleging that imports of certain PET products originating from Vietnam are being dumped and are thereby causing injury to the European domestic industry.

The complaint was lodged by PET Europe, an association representing European PET resin producers. The complaint was made on behalf of the European domestic industry of PET in the sense of Article 5(4) of the basic Regulation.

On May 22, 2025, the EC issued a notice initiating an anti-dumping investigation into certain PET products imported from Vietnam into the EU. During the investigation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade worked closely and promptly in accordance with relevant procedures. Specifically, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam provided explanations to the EC’s Directorate-General for Trade. The ministry also guided the Vietnam Trade Office to work with relevant stakeholders.

On May 8, 2026, the EC issued a notice terminating the investigation under Article 9(1) of the basic Regulation.

According to EU rules, relevant stakeholders have 10 days to comment on this decision by the EC.

Following the move, the Vietnam Trade Office in the EU will continue to monitor and update information for businesses to proactively manage export activities and respond to trade remedy cases in the time ahead.

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Vietnam imposes temporary anti-dumping duties on China's HRC steel Meanwhile, HRC steel imports from India have been exempted due to their insignificant market share. Under this decision, China's steel under investigation will be subject to the new duties, which will take effect 15 days after issuance and remain in force for 120 days.