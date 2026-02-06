Sungrow Establishes European Manufacturing Facility

MUNICH, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, today announced a milestone deployment in the European market with the establishment of its first manufacturing facility in Wałbrzych, Lower Silesia. The 65,400 m² facility represents an investment of €230 million and contributes to the development of a robust European clean energy manufacturing ecosystem. The factory is scheduled to become operational within the next 12 months and is expected to create 400 new jobs in the region, fostering local expertise in the renewable energy sector.

"This new facility marks an important milestone for Sungrow in Europe. It allows us to be closer to our customers, respond more effectively to market needs, and will be a cornerstone of Sungrow's strategy to bolster European supply-chain stability while creating skilled employment," said Shawn Shi, President of Sungrow Europe.

Stronger clean energy value chain in Europe

The facility is designed to support large-scale production, with an annual capacity of up to 20 GW for inverters and 12.5 GWh for energy storage systems (ESS). It will integrate advanced manufacturing and quality-assurance capabilities, ensuring high standards of product performance, reliability, and safety.

Marcin Lerner, President of the Management Board of the Wałbrzych Special Economic Zone, said: "As the Wałbrzych Special Economic Zone, we are constantly building a friendly ecosystem for the development of regional, national and international business. The Sungrow investment highlights Poland's growing strategic importance within Europe's clean-energy value stream and shows that Poland, including the industrialized and high-tech developed region of Lower Silesia, is one of the most attractive locations in Europe to scale renewable energy technologies- thanks to public support programs, stable economic growth, accessibility to technical universities and qualified employees.

In addition to strengthening local production, the facility will enhance Sungrow's logistics capabilities across Europe by locating key manufacturing activities closer to customers, reducing lead times and enabling more efficient distribution. This will support greater efficiency and resilience across the region's clean energy value chain.

Shawn Shi added: "Lower Silesia's history of skilled technical expertise in electronics, automation and advanced manufacturing made it the prime location for our new factory. We intend to hire locally to tap into this expertise, as we live our commitment to grow with the communities we serve."

Global expertise and local footprint

Active in Europe since 2005 and being an own legal entity in 2011, Sungrow Europe has expanded its regional presence to twenty-five local representative offices, two R&D centers, twenty-six warehouses, and three Training & Technology Competence Centers and Service Centers in the region, with its European headquarters located in Munich, Germany.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sungrowpower.com/en