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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

RE:ACT challenge aims to turn youth ideas into community impact

August 10, 2026 | 10:09
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Young innovators across Vietnam can receive up to $15,000, expert mentoring, and real-world testing opportunities through a new youth innovation challenge launched in Hanoi.

The RE:ACT initiative, launched on August 7, aims to support youth-led solutions addressing practical community challenges, helping young innovators move from ideas to tested solutions with real social impact.

Launching challenge RE:ACT to support youth-led solutions for resilient communities
The launch of RE:ACT – Youth Innovation Challenge for Resilient Communities. Photo: NIC

RE:ACT is part of the global partnership between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Samsung to equip young people with the skills, resources, mentorship and opportunities needed to develop practical solutions for more resilient communities. In Vietnam, the programme is co-led by UNDP, and the National Innovation Centre (NIC), with support from Samsung.

This year's programme aims to attract over 600 applications from youth-led projects nationwide. Selected teams will receive a comprehensive support package, including non-refundable financial support of up to $15,000 per team, six months of technical mentoring and coaching, and access to living labs where they can test, validate and refine their products, services or business models in real-world environments.

Participants will also benefit from targeted capacity-building activities and a learning exchange in South Korea, providing exposure to innovation ecosystems and practices that can help strengthen their solutions.

The initiative comes as Vietnam accelerates national efforts to advance science, technology, innovation and digital transformation (Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW) while recognising the private sector as a key driver of development (Resolution No.68-NQ/TW). RE:ACT supports these national priorities by creating practical pathways for young people to develop, test and scale solutions that respond to community needs.

“Against the backdrop of Vietnam's rapid digital and technological transformation, establishing practical pathways for innovation to transition into real-world applications is crucial. As a catalyst for the national innovation ecosystem, NIC expects the RE:ACT programme to guide youth-led initiatives from ideation to real-world testing. This journey will enhance their feasibility and capacity to deliver tangible value to communities,” said Do Tien Thinh, deputy director of NIC.

Launching challenge RE:ACT to support youth-led solutions for resilient communities
Photo: NIC

Francesca Nardini, deputy resident representative of UNDP in Vietnam, said, "Young people are not just beneficiaries of development – they are partners in shaping it. They understand their communities, see problems differently, and often find opportunities others miss. RE:ACT brings together government, universities, and businesses to support young innovators and the communities they aim to serve."

Under Samsung's corporate social responsibility vision, the company continues to invest in nurturing future talent so the next generation can lead in technology. Samsung Vietnam president Na Ki Hong said the company aims to contribute to strengthening Vietnam's future competitiveness, and is proud to support RE:ACT.

"This initiative represents another step in Samsung's ongoing commitment to foster Vietnam's innovation ecosystem and empowering young people to leverage technology in developing solutions that contribute to more resilient communities. Samsung will continue to do its utmost to go beyond its role as Vietnam's largest foreign investor and become the most trusted partner in nurturing the tech talents who will lead the country's future," Hong said.

Applications for RE:ACT will open through the official programme portal, with youth-led teams across Vietnam encouraged to apply. Details on eligibility, timeline, selection, and support will be available on the portal and through official channels of UNDP Vietnam, NIC, and programme partners.

Since 2019, UNDP and Samsung have partnered to accelerate progress towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals through innovation, technology, and youth engagement. That year, they created the Samsung Global Goals App, followed by Generation17 in 2020 to elevate young voices through digital tools.

The partnership, renewed through 2030, now supports community-based initiatives focused on youth, education, and circularity, including projects in Sierra Leone and Vietnam.

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