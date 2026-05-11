Agoda ranks South Korea third among Asia’s top foodie travellers

SEOUL, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food is increasingly taking center stage as a primary reason for travel, with more Asian travelers eager to explore destinations that offer unforgettable culinary experiences. Reflecting this shift, digital travel platform Agoda unveiled its ranking of Asian travelers that are most passionate about culinary experiences during their travels.

The findings, derived from a survey of Asian travelers as part of Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, reveal that South Korea ranks third among eight markets, with 34% of respondents identifying food as a key reason for travel, surpassing the regional average of 31%.

Topping the list are travelers from Taiwan region, where 47% cite gastronomy as a major travel driver. They are followed by Vietnam (35%), South Korea (34%), Malaysia (33%), Japan (32%), Indonesia (31%), Thailand (20%), and India (8%), rounding out the top eight most flavor-forward markets.

South Korea, in particular, is renowned for its rich variety of seasonal ingredients, each tied to specific regions and harvest periods. This has fueled a growing trend among travelers of all ages to explore springtime delicacies across the country.

Based on accommodation searches made by South Korean travelers on Agoda between January and March 2026, Changwon recorded a 34% year-on-year increase in searches. The city is widely known for its styela clava, which is at its peak between March and May, and accounts for approximately 70% of domestic production. A staple of spring ingredients, it is commonly enjoyed raw, steamed, or served in stews.

Agoda reports that Seocheon, renowned for its webfood octopus, also saw a 30% rise in search volume. Prized for its chewy yet tender texture, it is frequently featured in hot pots and spicy stir-fried dishes. At its best taste in March and April, the city recently hosted "Seocheon Camellia & Webfoot Octopus Festival," from March 21 to April 5. The event featured various programs, including an octopus culinary market, children's octopus fishing, etc.

Gwangyang, known for corbicula, a local specialty often prepared as sashimi or in hearty soups, also experienced a 28% increase in searches. Additionally, Jindo saw a 23% rise in travel interest, likely fueled by its spring crab, which is enjoyed in diverse preparations such as steaming, soy sauce marination, and salads. Anticipation for the upcoming "Jindo Crab Festival," taking place from May 1 to May 3, could play a role in further boosting travel demand, with domestic searches increasing by 357%.

Nonsan, the country's largest strawberry-producing region, recorded an 18% increase in search volume. The "Nonsan Strawberry Festival," held from March 26 to 29, drew approximately 670,000 visitors and generated sales of 150 tons of strawberries, according to the city government during its April monthly meeting.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, said "Today's travelers are increasingly eager to engage with the local food culture of the destinations they visit. From Changwon's styela clava dishes to Nonsan's strawberry-based desserts, South Korea offers a wide range of seasonal culinary experiences. We remain committed to helping travelers discover authentic regional flavors around the world, supported by competitive value across flights, accommodations, and activities."

For those seeking out their next culinary adventure, Agoda offers over 300,000 activities, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 130,000 flight routes, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and start planning your next foodie getaway today.