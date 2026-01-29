Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CGTN Examines Europe's Strategic Adaptation

January 29, 2026 | 14:21
(0) user say
The state broadcaster explored how European nations are reshaping their approaches to geopolitics and economics whilst navigating an evolving international landscape.

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - In an era defined by geopolitical recalibration, Europe stands at a pivotal juncture, grappling with the urgent need for strategic autonomy and reassessing its alliances. A chorus of European policymakers, thought leaders, and international observers analyzed the continent's pathway forward as it adapts to a new global reality marked by evolving external dynamics.

The call for European independence has never been more pronounced. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has declared that this is Europe's Independence Moment, highlighting the need for Europe to ensure its own defense. Hillary Mann Leverett, CEO of STRATEGA echoes that "Europe is going through a very difficult time", noting the need for patience and effort to navigate current crises.

The quest for autonomy is driven by multifaceted challenges. An ongoing energy crisis, caused by the conflict in Ukraine, has seen electricity prices in major European economies soar to several times those in the US, straining industrial production and daily life.

Europe is even more tested as transatlantic relations shift. French Senator Thierry Meissen says that "today, we must accept that the United States will prioritize its own interests." European Council President Antonio Costa also acknowledged this new reality, stating "we already know that Europe and the United States do not share the same vision of the international order."

In response, Europe is mobilizing resources to build self-reliance. The EU has committed substantial investment to develop its defense. Ursula von der Leyen outlines plans enabling up to 800 billion euros in defense investment by 2030. And analysts from the Bruegel think tank estimate that true strategic autonomy would require an additional 250 billion euros annually and 300,000 more troops. Additionally, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas identified joint procurement as a critical hurdle to overcome.

Facing this strategic shift, Europe is actively exploring diversified global partnerships to ensure stability and growth. Former Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi also highlighted that "China and Europe together make more than one-third of all world trade." He warned against isolation, stating "if we don't stick together...we go into a certain depression."

The potential for cooperation spans critical domains. In science, collaboration has evolved into a two-way street between China and European peers. The EU's 'Choose Europe' package, a 500-million-euro incentive to attract global scientific talent, also contrasts with funding uncertainties in the United States, creating new avenues for scientific talents. On the green transition, synergies are evident. China's leadership in clean-energy industries complements Europe's Green Deal ambitions, presenting a vast cooperative canvas.

Yet, this reorientation is complex. Europe needs to balance its deep historical and economic ties with the United States with the opportunities presented by a rising China. Professor Cui Hongjian of Beijing Foreign Studies University noted the EU's dilemma, finding it "very difficult to make a clear choice between China and the US." Jens Eskelund, President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, advocated for a relationship judged on its own merits. "We shouldn't let our relationship be defined by a third party."

The path to act on its own terms is further complicated by new economic realities. China's rapid advancement has altered dynamics. "The perspective on who is learning from whom has been dramatically changing," said Professor Eberhard Sandschneider of the Free University of Berlin. This new reality has spurred debates on "derisking", which leaders caution could fragment supply chains, increase costs, and forsake mutual benefits. Alex Frederiksen, CEO of Vivino, advised focusing on long-term practical matters over short-term headlines, saying China is "unbeatable" in terms of density of high-quality companies.

Ultimately, European leaders are tasked with navigating a fundamental strategic question. Romano Prodi argued that the relationship must evolve from being neither enemies nor brothers toward becoming "equal partners and almost brothers."

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-01-27/Europe-on-its-own-terms-Adapting-a-new-global-reality-1Khw2WpZ2Fy/p.html

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CGTN

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CGTN european

Related Contents

Youth and music shape future of China US relations

Youth and music shape future of China US relations

Living with water: from policy to practice of the 'sponge cities' concept

Living with water: from policy to practice of the 'sponge cities' concept

CGTN 2025: “Her Power” Series Charts China’s Women Empowerment

CGTN 2025: “Her Power” Series Charts China’s Women Empowerment

China’s humanoid fighting championship turns sci-fi into reality

China’s humanoid fighting championship turns sci-fi into reality

China, Brazil First Ladies Unite for Culture and Music at NCPA Beijing

China, Brazil First Ladies Unite for Culture and Music at NCPA Beijing

Illuccix® Receives European Approval

Illuccix® Receives European Approval

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

MemeStrategy Launches Premium Card Storage Vault

MemeStrategy Launches Premium Card Storage Vault

Tech Leaders Prioritise AI and Talent, KPMG Finds

Tech Leaders Prioritise AI and Talent, KPMG Finds

C Capital Buys 507 Hectares in Australia

C Capital Buys 507 Hectares in Australia

Taikang Asset Debuts Money Market ETFs

Taikang Asset Debuts Money Market ETFs

APAO 2026 Ophthalmology Congress Coming to Hong Kong

APAO 2026 Ophthalmology Congress Coming to Hong Kong

IET Digital Twins Conference Wraps at PolyU

IET Digital Twins Conference Wraps at PolyU

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Silicon Motion Earns Clarivate Innovation Recognition

Silicon Motion Earns Clarivate Innovation Recognition

Vanuatu PM Discusses Hong Kong Relations at Conference

Vanuatu PM Discusses Hong Kong Relations at Conference

Sciwind Publishes Diabetes Drug Trial in Nature Communications

Sciwind Publishes Diabetes Drug Trial in Nature Communications

Blokees Showcases Range at Spielwarenmesse 2026

Blokees Showcases Range at Spielwarenmesse 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020