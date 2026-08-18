FatHopes Energy and PVOIL partner on renewable energy from used cooking oil

Photo courtesy of FatHopes Energy

According to the announcement on August 13, the partnership lays the foundation for a new circular economy that transforms used cooking oil from households, restaurants, industrial kitchens, seafood processing plants and similar sources into certified renewable feedstock for advanced biofuels.

By combining advanced digital technology, nationwide infrastructure and international sustainability standards, the collaboration is expected to accelerate Vietnam’s transition towards cleaner energy while strengthening the country’s role in the emerging global bioeconomy.

The partnership brings together FatHopes Energy’s proven expertise in used cooking oil collection operations, digital traceability technologies and global feedstock supply chain development with PVOIL’s nationwide operational network, comprising approximately 1,000 petrol stations supported by logistics, transportation and warehousing infrastructure.

Together, the two organisations will establish a fully integrated ecosystem capable of collecting, tracing and managing used cooking oil across Vietnam. The initiative will commence with an initial rollout in Ho Chi Minh City before expanding progressively across the country, creating a scalable national model that supports circular economy practices, strengthens environmental governance and supplies high-quality, traceable feedstock for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production.

At the heart of the initiative is FatHopes Energy’s proprietary Waste Recycling Management System, an advanced digital platform that provides end-to-end traceability throughout the collection journey. Every drop of used cooking oil collected can be digitally verified from its point of origin, ensuring compliance with international sustainability requirements while providing transparency for environmental, social and governance reporting and global certification standards.

Beyond technology, FatHopes Energy will transfer its operational expertise, collection methodologies and international best practices developed across Southeast Asia, enabling PVOIL to rapidly build a robust and efficient nationwide collection ecosystem that meets the growing demand for sustainable feedstocks.

Leveraging their trusted national presence and operational capabilities, PVOIL and its dedicated collection subsidiary, PVOIL Trans, will lead the implementation and expansion of the initiative throughout Vietnam, engaging businesses, communities and local stakeholders to establish one of the country’s most comprehensive waste-to-energy collection networks.

The partnership also strengthens regional cooperation between Malaysia and Vietnam in advancing SAF development. As global demand for SAF continues to accelerate, Vietnam has the opportunity to become an important contributor to the regional supply of sustainable feedstocks, while supporting its national decarbonisation ambitions and broader energy transition goals.

This partnership will facilitate the aggregation of more than 200,000 tonnes of feedstock annually in Vietnam for export to FatHopes Energy, further strengthening its extensive feedstock portfolio. The partnership will support FatHopes Energy’s upcoming refinery, which is positioned to serve as a regional hub for processing waste feedstocks into SAF, providing the region with a plug-and-play solution to accelerate the decarbonisation of aviation.

Vinesh Sinha, CEO of FatHopes Energy said, “This partnership represents far more than the launch of a used cooking oil collection programme. It marks the beginning of a new circular economy for Vietnam; one where everyday waste becomes a valuable resource that contributes to cleaner skies and a more sustainable future.

"By combining FatHopes Energy’s expertise in digital traceability, feedstock collection and Sustainable Aviation Fuel supply chains with PVOIL’s nationwide reach and operational capabilities, we are building the infrastructure needed to support Vietnam’s energy transition while strengthening Southeast Asia’s role in the global sustainable aviation ecosystem. We believe this partnership will serve as a blueprint for how countries across the region can unlock the value of waste, accelerate decarbonisation and create long-term environmental and economic impact.”

Mai Trung Thanh, director of PVOIL Trans, said, “Our partnership with FatHopes Energy reflects the commitment of PVOIL and PVOIL Trans to supporting Vietnam’s transition towards a more circular and sustainable economy."

Vietnam to import additional petroleum and adjust tax Increasing petroleum imports and raising related taxes is deemed an effective solution to offset the shortfall in domestic output.

SCIC set to sell entire stake in cooking oil giant Vocarimex The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) will put its entire 36.3 percent stake, or 44.2 million shares, in the Vietnam Vegetable Oils Industry Corporation (Vocarimex) on the Hanoi Stock Exchange on August 15.