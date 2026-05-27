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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wafra wins three categories at 2026 Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards

May 27, 2026 | 14:49
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Wafra received awards for Best Islamic Fund of the Year (Absolute Return and Risk-Adjusted Return) and Best Sukuk Fund, recognising its investment performance.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. (Wafra), a $30 billion New York City–based global alternative asset manager, announced that its Global Sukuk Team has been recognized at the 2026 Digital Banker's Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards, receiving Best Islamic Fund of the Year – Absolute Return, Best Islamic Fund of the Year – Risk Adjusted Return, and Best Sukuk Fund. The awards honor and celebrate outstanding Islamic financial institutions and their contribution to the global banking landscape.

Wafra's Global Sukuk Strategy, led by Ron Solenske and Elias Scheker Da Silva, who bring over four decades of combined fixed income experience, is part of the firm's broader Portfolio Solutions platform, which addresses the bespoke needs of global institutional partners. Within this platform, Wafra's Global Sukuk Strategy utilizes a disciplined, data-driven investment approach to target consistent, risk-adjusted performance. Recognition across three award categories highlights the depth of the platform, with judges citing the firm's "highly innovative" approach and "well-executed" solutions.

"These awards reflect the sophistication of Wafra's investment approach in serving investors seeking Shari'ah-compliant solutions," said Ron Solenske, Director and Head of Fixed Income at Wafra. "We are pleased to have been recognized across multiple categories, underscoring the team's hard work, innovation, and consistent performance."

Winners of the Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards are selected by a panel of judges and advisors following a rigorous evaluation process and were announced at a ceremony on May 21, 2026.

For more information, please visit www.wafra.com.

By PR Newswire

Wafra

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TagTag:
Wafra Islamic Finance Innovation Global Sukuk Strategy

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