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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Neurophet launches joint study with VHIR on Neurophet AQUA MS for multiple sclerosis

May 27, 2026 | 14:54
(0) user say
Neurophet will collaborate with Vall d'Hebron Research Institute to validate its AI algorithm AQUA MS, accelerating diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced today that it will conduct a joint research collaboration with the Vall d'Hebron Institut de Recerca (VHIR), the research institute of Vall d'Hebron University Hospital in Spain. The collaboration will focus on Neurophet AQUA MS, its quantitative imaging software for multiple sclerosis.

The joint study aims to develop and validate AI algorithms that detect multiple sclerosis lesions based on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). To this end, both parties will secure high-quality, large-scale datasets related to multiple sclerosis and will accelerate the development of new technologies to be integrated into Neurophet AQUA MS.

Neurophet AQUA MS is a software module integrated into Neurophet AQUA, Neurophet's brain imaging analysis solution, and is designed to analyze brain images of patients with multiple sclerosis, a chronic and debilitating disease of the central nervous system. The product received FDA 510(k) Clearance in October 2024.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system, which comprises the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. It primarily occurs in young adults aged 20 to 40 and shows a higher prevalence in women. It is also more common among Caucasian populations in North America and Europe, while relatively less prevalent in Asian and Black populations. Considering these regional characteristics, Neurophet AQUA MS is expected to establish itself as a strategic product in the U.S. and European markets, where the prevalence of multiple sclerosis is high.

Under the collaboration, VHIR will provide de-identified brain MRI datasets from clinically diagnosed multiple sclerosis patients, along with expert-annotated ground truth lesion labels. Based on these datasets, Neurophet will develop and validate AI algorithms. In particular, the collaboration will focus on developing detection algorithms for the Central Vein Sign (CVS) and Paramagnetic Rim Lesions (PRL)—key imaging biomarkers emphasized in the latest diagnostic criteria—leveraging a large-scale dataset of over 1,000 patients.

Located in Barcelona, Spain, Vall d'Hebron University Hospital is the largest medical institution in Spain, integrating adult, pediatric, women's, and rehabilitation hospitals. It also played a leading role in establishing the 2024 Revised McDonald Criteria, the international standard for the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

Dr. Alex Rovira Cañellas, principal investigator of the Neuroradiology Research Group at VHIR, the hospital's research institute, is widely recognized as a world-leading neuroradiologist in the field of multiple sclerosis. Through this collaboration, Neurophet expects to leverage VHIR's world-class clinical data and expertise to further strengthen the clinical reliability of its AI technology.

Donghyeon Kim, Co-CEO of Neurophet, stated, "This collaboration with VHIR enables us to directly develop and validate Neurophet's AI-based multiple sclerosis analysis technology through a leading institution in Europe. Going forward, we plan to further strengthen the clinical reliability of our AI algorithms based on large-scale datasets."

By PR Newswire

Neurophet

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TagTag:
Neurophet Multiple sclerosis lesions Neurophet AQUA MS Magnetic resonance imaging

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