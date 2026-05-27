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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Oneqode to deploy AMD Instinct GPUs and Helios rack-scale solution for AI infrastructure

May 27, 2026 | 14:44
(0) user say
OneQode will roll out AMD Instinct GPUs and planned Helios rack-scale systems across global markets, delivering AI silicon to enterprise and sovereign customers.

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneQode, a global provider of mission-critical digital infrastructure, today announced a collaboration with AMD to deploy AMD Instinct™ GPUs, as well as announcing plans to deploy AMD Helios rack-scale solution as the platform foundation for OneQode's global AI infrastructure rollout.

OneQode plans a phased rollout anchored by AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs in initial deployments and incorporating AMD Helios solution in the future. The deployment will run on the open AMD ROCm™ software stack, giving customers a standards-based, vendor-neutral foundation for large-scale AI training and inference.

The announcement follows OneQode's recently announced 110MW AI infrastructure agreement with Bitzero in Norway, and reflects the company's broader strategy to deploy high-performance AI capacity across Europe and Asia-Pacific. It leverages their existing cloud and telecommunications footprint deployed across 5 continents over the last 7 years, and will also incorporate their unique low-latency, sovereignty-focused product offerings.

OneQode expects to support a range of high-performance AI workloads, powered by AMD AI solutions, including frontier-model training and inference, enterprise AI, and sovereign AI for governments, research institutions, and AI-first organisations.

"Demanding AI workloads require high-performance compute, scalable infrastructure and an open software ecosystem," said Negin Oliver, corporate vice president, Business Development for AI, AMD. "AMD Instinct GPUs and the unifying AMD ROCm open software stack are designed to help customers accelerate large-scale AI training and inference with the performance, efficiency and flexibility they need. We're pleased to work with OneQode as it expands access to AMD AI solutions for customers globally."

"AMD is shipping some of the most compelling AI hardware in the market," said Matthew Shearing, Founder and CEO of OneQode, "The challenge now is putting that silicon in the right places - close to the customers, sovereign workloads, and AI-first organisations that need it. That's what OneQode does. We've spent nearly a decade building performance infrastructure across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the global south, serving the kinds of workloads where uptime, latency and sovereignty actually matter. We're aiming to be AMD's partner of choice for extending AMD Instinct silicon at scale into the regions that need it most."

"We're genuinely pumped to be working with AMD," said Joe Swinn, Head of Product at OneQode. "We've been deploying infrastructure at scale globally for seven years, including some blazing-fast AMD EPYC processor-based private cloud builds, and this is one we've been waiting for. The AMD Instinct MI355X is a serious piece of silicon, and AMD Helios is built for the kinds of AI workloads our customers actually want to run. The AMD team have been brilliant to deal with, and we can't wait to get this kit in front of customers."

Learn more at oneqode.com.

By PR Newswire

OneQode

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TagTag:
OneQode AMD Instinct GPUs Global provider missioncritical Helios rackscale solution

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