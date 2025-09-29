Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam launches Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance

September 29, 2025 | 23:41
(0) user say
The Intellectual Property (IP) and Innovation Cooperation Alliance was launched on September 26, aiming to create a favourable environment for young people to use and protect IP rights (IPR).

The launch was part of the roundtable between director general of The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang and young Vietnamese people held in Hanoi.

Vietnam launches Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance
The launch of the Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance. Photo: MST

The alliance has been founded by five major universities, and will be sponsored by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST). It is expected to promote the development of startup ideas, nurture IP culture, and contribute to building a sustainable innovation ecosystem for Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh emphasised that Resolution 57 identifies science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key driving forces for Vietnam to achieve double-digit GDP growth from 2026-2030, with IP protecting and exploiting innovation values. Meanwhile, Resolution 71 focuses on educational breakthroughs, with a focus on improving training quality, university autonomy, and developing human resources for innovation.

"These two resolutions are closely linked and complement each other, creating a synchronous system from policy to implementation, helping IP education become a bridge between innovation and practical application. This is a golden opportunity for Vietnam to build an innovation-oriented education system, where the young generation learns skills and knows how to protect and exploit IP," he said.

Vietnam launches Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh. Photo: MST

Minh shared that since Vietnam joined WIPO in 1976, it has supported the MST in building and developing the national IP system, especially educational and training activities.

With a young generation full of potential, the attention of the Party and the state through Resolutions 57 and 71, and support from WIPO, Vietnam can build an IP culture where each young person knows how to protect and commercialise their ideas. This will make innovation a real driving force, helping Vietnam achieve its goals of sustainable development, green growth, and high income by 2045.

Director of the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology Dang Hoai Bac shared that IP is the key to unlocking potential, encouraging scientific research, and turning creative ideas into reality. IP is not only a legal or economic story, but also an indispensable part of the culture of innovation.

Vietnam launches Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance
Daren Tang visited technology models of students from the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology. Photo: MST

Over the years, the institute has continuously strived to build a dynamic learning and research environment, encouraging students to freely create, and turning bold ideas into potential startup projects.

Talking to students at the event, the WIPO director general expressed his strong impression of the dynamism, creativity, and aspiration of Vietnamese youth.

Tang encouraged young people to take advantage of the special opportunities of the new era and not to let golden opportunities pass by, but instead grasp them with creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. At the same time, he said that WIPO will continue to support education and training activities on IP, contributing to building Vietnam into a force in global innovation.

Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index

Vietnam has maintained 44th position in the global innovation ranking for 2025, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).
WIPO director general to visit Vietnam WIPO director general to visit Vietnam

Director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang will visit Vietnam on September 25-26 at the invitation of the Ministry of Science and Technology, aiming to expand cooperation in the field of intellectual property and innovation.
Vietnam, WIPO sign cooperation agreement to promote IP commercialization Vietnam, WIPO sign cooperation agreement to promote IP commercialization

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam have signed an MoU on comprehensive cooperation in intellectual property (IP).

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam IP Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance intellectual property WIPO

Themes: Digital Transformation

[Read More]

Related Contents

Vietnam amends Law on Intellectual Property

Vietnam amends Law on Intellectual Property

Vietnam, WIPO sign cooperation agreement to promote IP commercialisation

Vietnam, WIPO sign cooperation agreement to promote IP commercialisation

WIPO director general to visit Vietnam

WIPO director general to visit Vietnam

Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index

Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index

Hanoi leads top five in Provincial Innovation Index 2025

Hanoi leads top five in Provincial Innovation Index 2025

Science and technology sector continues on journey of innovation

Science and technology sector continues on journey of innovation

GEAPP mobilises $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia’s clean energy shift

GEAPP mobilises $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia’s clean energy shift

Vietnam, US deepen cooperation in science and technology

Vietnam, US deepen cooperation in science and technology

Seafood exporters urged to prepare for expected downturn in 2026

Seafood exporters urged to prepare for expected downturn in 2026

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

Marvell accelerates expansion in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang

Marvell accelerates expansion in Vietnam with offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang

Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition

Danang partners with Frankfurt to push financial hub ambition

MoIT pushes branding drive for local specialties

MoIT pushes branding drive for local specialties

Vietnam National Innovation Day sparks nationwide drive for growth

Vietnam National Innovation Day sparks nationwide drive for growth

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

C.P. Vietnam joins Foodbank Vietnam on Food for Change campaign

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ASL LAW launches first strategic IP market report

ASL LAW launches first strategic IP market report

Building a circular economy criteria framework for low-emission zones in Vietnam

Building a circular economy criteria framework for low-emission zones in Vietnam

'Mizuiku - I Love Clean Water' initiative celebrates decade of impact and evolvement

'Mizuiku - I Love Clean Water' initiative celebrates decade of impact and evolvement

Verdant Energy acquires 11MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam

Verdant Energy acquires 11MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020