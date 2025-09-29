Vietnam launches Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance

The launch was part of the roundtable between director general of The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Daren Tang and young Vietnamese people held in Hanoi.

The launch of the Intellectual Property and Innovation Cooperation Alliance. Photo: MST

The alliance has been founded by five major universities, and will be sponsored by the Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST). It is expected to promote the development of startup ideas, nurture IP culture, and contribute to building a sustainable innovation ecosystem for Vietnam.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh emphasised that Resolution 57 identifies science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key driving forces for Vietnam to achieve double-digit GDP growth from 2026-2030, with IP protecting and exploiting innovation values. Meanwhile, Resolution 71 focuses on educational breakthroughs, with a focus on improving training quality, university autonomy, and developing human resources for innovation.

"These two resolutions are closely linked and complement each other, creating a synchronous system from policy to implementation, helping IP education become a bridge between innovation and practical application. This is a golden opportunity for Vietnam to build an innovation-oriented education system, where the young generation learns skills and knows how to protect and exploit IP," he said.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Hoang Minh. Photo: MST

Minh shared that since Vietnam joined WIPO in 1976, it has supported the MST in building and developing the national IP system, especially educational and training activities.

With a young generation full of potential, the attention of the Party and the state through Resolutions 57 and 71, and support from WIPO, Vietnam can build an IP culture where each young person knows how to protect and commercialise their ideas. This will make innovation a real driving force, helping Vietnam achieve its goals of sustainable development, green growth, and high income by 2045.

Director of the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology Dang Hoai Bac shared that IP is the key to unlocking potential, encouraging scientific research, and turning creative ideas into reality. IP is not only a legal or economic story, but also an indispensable part of the culture of innovation.

Daren Tang visited technology models of students from the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology. Photo: MST

Over the years, the institute has continuously strived to build a dynamic learning and research environment, encouraging students to freely create, and turning bold ideas into potential startup projects.

Talking to students at the event, the WIPO director general expressed his strong impression of the dynamism, creativity, and aspiration of Vietnamese youth.

Tang encouraged young people to take advantage of the special opportunities of the new era and not to let golden opportunities pass by, but instead grasp them with creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. At the same time, he said that WIPO will continue to support education and training activities on IP, contributing to building Vietnam into a force in global innovation.

Vietnam ranks 44th in 2025 WIPO Global Innovation Index Vietnam has maintained 44th position in the global innovation ranking for 2025, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

WIPO director general to visit Vietnam Director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang will visit Vietnam on September 25-26 at the invitation of the Ministry of Science and Technology, aiming to expand cooperation in the field of intellectual property and innovation.