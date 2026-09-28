Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026: 'Opportunity Amid Uncertainty'

With the theme “Opportunity Amid Uncertainty” the forum will analyse the industrial real estate market amid global transformations, clarify Vietnam's regional investment and supply chain map, and identify emerging growth opportunities.

At the forum, Lee Ark Boon, CEO, Sembcorp Development will deliver the keynote address. The forum then follow continue with three discussion panels.

“Vietnam in the Global Manufacturing Realignment” will examine where Vietnam stands among the global reconfiguration of manufacturing, what will determine Vietnam’s position in this new cycle, and whether the country has what it takes to remain a preferred destination for the next generation of foreign direct investment (FDI).

"Next-Generation Industrial Parks – From Land Banks to Operational Excellence" will explore how industrial parks (IP) developers need to redesign their products and what capabilities they must provide to attract tenants, retain them, and support their expansion.

“Building Competitive Advantage for Next-Generation Industrial Parks” will explore what kind of ecosystem can turn the vision for next-generation IPs into genuine and sustainable operational capabilities.

The organising committee will honour the winners of the “For a Green Future - VIPF Green Future Awards.” This annual awards recognises not only IP developers with sustainable and eco-industrial operations, and secondary investors with green providers, but also solutions in technology, energy, materials, and green manufacturing that contribute to sustainable development.

The awards aim to encourage developers and tenants that adopt green growth strategies, utilise clean energy, develop sustainable infrastructure, and apply smart water and resource management within their ecosystems, thereby advancing the country's sustainability agenda.

On the sidelines of the forum, the organisers will also host an exhibition and networking sessions for IP developers, technology providers, and investors to showcase products, share insights, and explore partnership opportunities.

Moving beyond discussions in the conference hall, the forum will bring participants closer to the realities of the market through a site tour to Thanh Thanh Cong IP in Tay Ninh province on September 30, offering delegates an opportunity to gain first-hand insights into the IP’s development and operations.

Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2025: “Embracing Change. Positioned To Lead” The 5th Vietnam Industrial Property Forum (VIPF 2025), co-organised by Vietnam Investment Review and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association (VIREA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance, will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of October 29 at The Reverie Saigon hotel.

VIPF 2025 highlights Vietnam’s evolving real estate landscape The fifth Vietnam Industrial Property Forum (VIPF 2025) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 29, bringing together policymakers, experts, and industry leaders to discuss the latest developments and emerging trends in Vietnam’s industrial real estate sector.