RHB Bank launches 120 percent home makeover loan

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2026 – The Makeover Guys has partnered with RHB Bank Berhad as RHB Bank's Home Makeover Partner to introduce the Makeover Flexi Loan– an integrated financing solution that enables eligible customers to finance both their home purchase and renovation under a single facility, with financing support of up to 120% of the property's value.



Demand for home renovations continues to rise in Malaysia. The home improvement and renovation market was valued at RM47.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to RM59.2 billion by 2029, as more homeowners invest in upgrading their living spaces to suit changing lifestyles and personal preferences. While home financing is widely available, renovation financing is often treated as a separate borrowing decision. This means many homeowners need to secure additional financing or rely on personal savings after purchasing a property before they can begin renovations.



The Makeover Flexi Loan, Powered by RHB Bank offers a different approach by enabling eligible customers to finance both their home purchase and renovation under a single facility. Instead of managing separate financing arrangements, homeowners can plan both from the outset, providing greater financial certainty and a more seamless homeownership journey.



The Makeover Flexi Loan, Powered by RHB Bank offers:

Up to 120% financing under a single facility for home purchase and renovation

Up to 90% financing for the property purchase, with an additional up to 30% for renovation works, Mortgage Reducing Term Assurance or Takaful (MRTA/MRTT), and legal and documentation fees

Financing tenure of up to 35 years, or until the borrower reaches the age of 70, whichever comes first

Full Flexi features, allowing customers to make additional repayments and redraw funds based on their financial needs

Progressive disbursement of renovation financing according to contractor milestones throughout the renovation process and is suitable for both homeowners and property investors

"Every month, we meet homeowners who are excited to receive the keys to their new homes, only to realise that renovation requires another significant financial commitment. A typical renovation can cost anywhere between RM50,000 and RM150,000, depending on the property type, and many buyers simply are not prepared for that additional expense immediately after purchasing their home," said Gavin Liew, Founder & CEO of The Makeover Guys



We have seen customers delay moving in, renovate room by room over several years or compromise on what they originally wanted because the renovation budget was not available upfront. The Makeover Flexi Loan changes that by allowing homeowners to plan both their property purchase and renovation together from day one. It gives them greater financial certainty and makes it easier to create a home that reflects the way they want to live," Gavin added.



"As homeownership needs evolve, financing solutions must evolve as well. Traditionally, property financing and renovation financing have been treated as separate decisions, even though both are fundamental to creating a home. We saw an opportunity to bridge that gap by bringing these financing needs together under a single solution," said Sien Vee Loc, Head of Consumer Finance, Group Community Banking, RHB Bank Berhad.



Partnering with The Makeover Guys allows us to combine RHB's financing expertise with trusted renovation capabilities to address a growing market need. Together, we are making it easier for eligible customers to move from purchasing a property to creating a home that meets their lifestyle and investment goals," Vee Loc added.



As Malaysia's housing market continues to evolve and more buyers enter the market, expectations are shifting beyond financing the purchase of a property to supporting the homeownership journey as a whole. The residential segment remained the largest contributor to Malaysia's property market in the first quarter of 2026, accounting for 58.8% of all property transactions, with nearly 53,000 residential transactions worth more than RM22 billion.



The collaboration connects customers with The Makeover Guys' end-to-end renovation expertise, providing a complete renovation experience spanning consultation, curated interior design, project management and construction, allowing customers to move from financing their property to completing their home through a single, connected journey.Rather than managing financing, renovation and project delivery separately, customers can now plan every stage together, providing greater certainty over costs, timelines and the overall renovation experience.



The partnership further strengthens its commitment to making quality renovations more accessible by combining trusted renovation expertise with financing solutions that support customers from the moment they purchase a property through to the completion of their home. Through this collaboration, The Makeover Guys and RHB Bank are bringing financing and renovation closer together, giving homeowners and property investors a more connected way to plan, finance and complete one of life's most important investments.



For more information regarding the Makeover Flexi Loan, Powered by RHB Bank, kindly visit https://www.themakeover.my/contact to drop your enquiry.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.