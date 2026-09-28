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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Agoda ranks Tokyo top Asian destination for repeat visitors

September 28, 2026 | 14:34
(0) user say
Digital booking service Agoda released its 2026 travel rankings based on first-half reservation metrics, establishing Tokyo as the most revisited destination across Asian markets.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled its latest Repeat Visitor Ranking, highlighting the top 10 destinations across Asia that keep travelers coming back for more. Based on bookings made during the first half of the year, Agoda reveals that Tokyo has claimed the top spot for the first time, overtaking Bangkok. Rounding out the top five are Bali—ranking third place for the first time—followed by Seoul and Osaka. Da Nang, Kuala Lumpur, Fukuoka, Taipei, and Johor Bahru complete the top 10 list.

Some destinations have a way of calling travelers back for more. The chance to discover new attractions, revisit fond favorites, or simply enjoy the familiar surroundings keeps travelers booking again and again. Agoda's data shows that these beloved places often attract repeat visits, with some travelers returning multiple times in just the first half of the year.

Tokyo's rise to number one reflects its unique ability to offer something new with each visit, from seasonal spectacles like cherry blossoms to hidden neighborhoods and an unmatched culinary scene. Bangkok, ranking second, continues to captivate with its unparalleled wellness experiences, world-class dining, and cultural landmarks. Bali's climb to third place underscores the island's magnetic appeal with its irresistible beaches, spiritual retreats, and lush landscapes that enchant travelers time and again.

This year's ranking also reveals the rising appeal of Japan and Vietnam as increasingly popular places people love to revisit. Beyond Tokyo's ascent to the top, Fukuoka has entered the top 10 for the first time at number eight, signaling travelers' desire to explore beyond Japan's traditional tourist hubs to experience Fukuoka's renowned ramen culture and laid-back atmosphere. Meanwhile, Vietnam's Da Nang has climbed two spots to sixth place, with its stunning beaches, proximity to UNESCO sites like Hoi An, and excellent value drawing visitors back repeatedly.

Andrew Smith, senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, shared, "Asia is home to so many destinations that are worth revisiting, and what we're seeing is that travelers are building relationships with their favorite cities. The shift with Tokyo's rise to number one and destinations like Fukuoka and Da Nang gaining ground show that travelers are finding new reasons to return, whether it's seasonal attractions, undiscovered neighborhoods, or simply great food. At Agoda, we're here to make those return trips easy and rewarding."

For travelers looking to revisit their favorite destinations or discover new ones, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking. Visit the website at www.Agoda.com or download the mobile app for the best deals.

By PR Newswire

Agoda

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
tokyo Tokyo top Asian destination Agoda

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