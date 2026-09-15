MTE conference to explore emerging hospitality and real estate trends

Photo: WeHub

Emerging models such as branded residences, wellness hospitality, and longevity living, initially driven by the hospitality sector, alongside the growing influence of AI and sustainability, are now reshaping business strategies across the wider real estate industry.

Many of these trends will be discussed in Hanoi on the Meet The Experts stage (MTE) - Vietnam’s largest real estate and hospitality conference – bringing together leading local and international experts on October 1.

MTE Hanoi 2026 will feature a series of conversations addressing the strategic issues shaping the future of Vietnam’s and the region’s real estate and hospitality sectors.

The event is designed to provide practical perspectives from businesses actively investing in, developing, and operating assets, enabling attendees to gain a deeper understanding of emerging growth drivers and opportunities in the market’s next development cycle.

Through keynote presentations, one-on-one dialogues, and panel discussions, the conference will explore major themes including global and regional hotel market updates; macroeconomic trends and the forces shaping the market’s future; infrastructure development and the shifting landscape of real estate hotspots; and the rapid emergence of Affordable Condotel and Branded Residences, All-Inclusive Resorts and multi-experiential entertainment complexes.

The programme will also offer deeper insights into the outlook for the hospitality sector, residential real estate trends, and the segments currently driving market growth, strategies for enhancing asset value across mixed-use developments, and global trends reshaping the real estate and hospitality landscape.

MTE Hanoi 2026, sponsored by WeHub, is set to bring together leading industry executives and experts from Savills Hotels, STR CoStar, SSI Securities Corporation, PropertyGuru Vietnam, Tanzanite International, Masterise Group, Sun Group, T&T Hospitality, Kusto Home, MIK Group, Accor Hotels Group, The Ascott Limited, Meliá International, Hotel101 Global, and Fusion Hotel Group, alongside representatives from leading real estate developers, hotel operators, consultants, design firms, and other industry organisations.

Drawing on their direct experience in project development, asset management, business expansion, and strategy execution across Vietnam and the region, speakers will share practical lessons, strategic perspectives and market insights, while creating valuable opportunities for business-to-business connections and business engagement across the industry.

Beyond the conference, MTE Hanoi 2026 will offer an integrated experience ecosystem throughout the event, featuring dedicated spaces and activities including an exclusive exhibition, the VIP Developers Lounge, HoSkar Night networking session, curated food and beverages experiences and a range of interactive activities.

Each space is designed to offer attendees a distinct experience – from discovering the latest solutions and products and exchanging industry insights, to expanding professional networks, connecting with potential partners, and unlocking new business and investment opportunities across the sector.

MTE Hanoi 2026 is organised by WeHub, co-hosted by GROHE and Savills Hotels, with the support of An Cuong, alongside many other brands.

The event is supported by leading media partners, including PR Newswire, VIR, Robb Report, WOWWEEKEND, Travel Daily Media, and VnEconomy.

Inquire here to attend: tinyurl.com/MTE-Hanoi-2026-Registration

MTE Hanoi 2025 Grand Ballroom. Photo: WeHub

MTE Hanoi conference set to embrace a new cycle for real estate The 2024 Meet The Experts (MTE) conference will be held in Hanoi on October 24 and will focus on key global trends and local market movements to equip professionals in Vietnam’s real estate and hospitality sectors to prepare for the upcoming growth cycle.

Hospitality and real estate leaders to gather for MTE Hanoi 2025 Meet The Experts (MTE), one of the region’s leading hospitality and real estate conferences, is set to return with its Hanoi 2025 edition at a pivotal moment for Vietnam’s property and tourism sectors.