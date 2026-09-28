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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Chartis Research names Nuix risk infrastructure disruptor in report

September 28, 2026 | 14:49
(0) user say
Software provider Nuix secured recognition as a category disruptor within the Chartis RiskTech100 2027 report evaluating global risk management and investigative analytics platforms.

SYDNEY, Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuix (ASX:NXL), a global leader in investigative analytics and intelligence software, announced it has been named a Disruptor in the Risk Infrastructure category of the Chartis RiskTech100® 2027.

The RiskTech100 2027 is a leading industry recognition program that evaluates risk technology companies across a range of categories, assessing their capabilities, innovation, and impact on the broader risk management landscape. The Disruptor category, specifically, highlights organisations that push boundaries and introduce transformative approaches within their specific fields. Chartis analysts reviewed more than 900 companies and engaged with over 200 shortlisted vendors, with only 17 firms recognised as Disruptors.

Talking about the recognition John Ruthven, Chief Executive Officer, Nuix, said: "We're recognized as a disruptor because we bring unstructured data intelligence to risk and compliance. Risk infrastructure has traditionally been built on structured data, yet the information that now drives risk: email, documents, chat and voice, is precisely what conventional platforms can't read. Bringing intelligence to unstructured data at scale is what Nuix has done for 25 years. Nuix Neo carries that intelligence into the risk infrastructure layer, giving regulators, government agencies, and enterprises a foundation they can trust."

Being named a Disruptor in Risk Infrastructure by Chartis reflects the market impact of Nuix Neo, an integrated, AI-enabled Unstructured Data Intelligence platform that unifies large-scale patented data processing engine, with automation and orchestration in a single governed pipeline. With Linkurious graph intelligence integrated, Nuix Neo not only resolves entities it can visualise the connections between them. Providing the intelligence that underpins modern investigations, compliance, and fraud detection so that regulators, government agencies, corporations and professional services firms can surface insight from vast volumes of structured and unstructured in a defensible, auditable way.

Risk Infrastructure is the layer beneath risk and compliance decisions, the data foundation that determines whether analytics and AI can be trusted. Risk signals are typically scattered across different systems, and much of the information that matters is unstructured: email, documents, chat and voice that conventional risk platforms cannot read.

The RiskTech100® 2027 rankings and category winners were announced on 24 September at RiskLive North America in New York, alongside the RiskTech100® 2027 Virtual Conference and the publication of the full RiskTech100® 2027 report. Read the full report: https://www.chartis-research.com/market-analysis/7947547/risktech100r-2027-ranking-and-award-winners or visit: https://www.chartis-research.com/.

For further information, please visit https://www.nuix.com

By PR Newswire

Nuix

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TagTag:
Chartis Research Nuix Risk Infrastructure disruptor Investigative analytics software

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