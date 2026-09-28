Loyalty Juggernaut secures ISO artificial intelligence management certification

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global loyalty technology leader Loyalty Juggernaut today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its Artificial Intelligence Management System, which governs the development, deployment, oversight and continual improvement of AI capabilities within its GRAVTY® platform. The certified scope encompasses AI systems using supervised and unsupervised learning and large language models to support hyper-personalized engagement, fraud management, loyalty intelligence, autonomous decision-making and loyalty operations.

An internationally recognized management system standard, ISO/IEC 42001 provides a structured framework for managing AI-related risks while promoting responsible governance, transparency, accountability and security throughout the AI lifecycle.

Within this certified management system, GRAVTY® brings together six Agentic Systems designed to help loyalty programs continuously sense, analyze, decide, act and learn:

Program Intelligence System: Transforms program data into actionable insights, forecasts and strategic recommendations.

Personalization System: Orchestrates individualized offers and experiences at scale.

Growth and Retention System: Identifies opportunities to acquire, engage, retain and grow customers.

Commerce and Experience System: Connects loyalty, commerce and customer experiences across the loyalty ecosystem.

Trust and Risk System: Detects anomalies, mitigates fraud and strengthens program integrity.

Productivity and Workflow System: Automates complex operational workflows and augments human decision-making.

"Agentic AI marks a fundamental shift from systems that provide intelligence to systems that interpret conditions, recommend strategies, take coordinated action and learn from outcomes," said Kalpak Shah, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Loyalty Juggernaut. "ISO/IEC 42001 certification validates the rigorous management system behind our AI innovation, giving clients greater confidence that GRAVTY®'s AI capabilities are developed and deployed with strong governance, transparency, security, accountability and human oversight."

"AI will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of loyalty, but innovation must go hand in hand with trust and responsible governance," said Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Head of Emirates Skywards. "Loyalty Juggernaut's ISO/IEC 42001 certification provides an important level of assurance as we explore next-generation capabilities within GRAVTY®. Ultimately, our focus is on using AI to create greater value for our members while ensuring that transparency, accountability and trust remain at the heart of how we innovate."

The certification builds on Loyalty Juggernaut's broader commitment to enterprise-grade security, privacy, reliability and responsible innovation.