Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park: A strategic growth pole in Haiphong’s FTZ ecosystem

Haiphong Free Trade Zone (FTZ) is strategically structured across three key locations, closely tied to two dynamic economic growth engines: Dinh Vu - Cat Hai Economic Zone and the Southern Coastal Economic Zone.

Within this framework, approximately 700 hectares of Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park (IP) are situated directly within this high-potential development space.

Spanning a total area of 6,292 ha, Haiphong FTZ combines superior preferential policies with a prime geographical location.

Around 700ha at Nam Dinh Vu IP is located within Haiphong Free Trade Zone. Photo: Thanh Son

It is expected to maximise maritime gateway advantages and establish a pioneering model to reshape the entire regional economic landscape.

Boasting a modern deep-sea port system, seamless expressway and railway connectivity to China and Europe, and deep integration into global supply chains, the strategic importance of Haiphong FTZ is increasingly reinforced.

Situated at the second strategic location right in the core zone of Haiphong FTZ, Nam Dinh Vu IP is actively completing its infrastructure and business environment, standing ready to welcome next-generation foreign direct investment inflows as the city expands its growth footprint.

Capitalising on inherent competitive advantages such as an internal seaport, proximity to railway stations on the Hanoi-Haiphong-Lao Cai route, and master-planned mutually supportive functional subdivisions, Nam Dinh Vu IP is progressively fostering a complete manufacturing and logistics ecosystem.

Nam Dinh Vu IP renders fully integrated infrastructure, ready for handover. Photo: Thanh Son

Becoming an integral part of the FTZ not only unlocks preferential mechanisms and streamlined policies for investors, but also strengthens interconnectivity between enterprises, the seaport network, logistics hubs, and regional support services.

Nguyen Thanh Phuong, general director of Sao Do Group – the developer of Nam Dinh Vu IP – expressed high expectations for this new model in Haiphong, highlighting that incentives offered within the FTZ are widely regarded as among the most attractive compared to conventional industrial zones and economic zones.

Furthermore, the defining edge of the FTZ lies not merely in the scale of manufacturing, but in the holistic development philosophy of an integrated ecosystem.

The development space extends far beyond standard factories and workshops into a multi-tiered value chain encompassing research and development (R&D), innovation, healthcare, education, logistics, international commerce, and premium services.

Instead of simply providing technical infrastructure, the FTZ is dedicated to cultivating an international-standard 'Live – Work – Innovate' ecosystem.

Synchronously investing in production facilities and modern living environments not only helps enterprises optimise operating costs, but also plays a vital role in attracting and retaining top-tier talent – a fundamental driver creating a sustainable competitive advantage for the FTZ.

According to Phuong, a key long-term objective is to encourage foreign-invested enterprises within economic and industrial zones to accelerate technology transfer to local partners. This will empower domestic businesses, particularly those in Haiphong, to integrate deeper into global FDI supply chains.

“Attracting high-quality FDI capital is truly effective only when paired with technological spillover effects. Without this element, investment incentives and tax contributions alone cannot fully yield the anticipated socioeconomic impact,” Phuong noted.

To date, Nam Dinh Vu IP has enticed nearly 150 projects with the total registered FDI exceeding $3 billion, housing leading investors from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Singapore, and the EU.

Currently, 200 ha within the FTZ subdivision feature synchronised infrastructure and are fully prepared for immediate handover.

By the end of 2026, an additional 200 ha are scheduled for completion, expanding the total ready-to-build clean available land to approximately 400 ha.

Alongside Haiphong FTZ, Nam Dinh Vu IP is poised to become a core growth engine, shaping the future of a modern, dynamic marine-based economy.

Currently, the vast majority of operational tenants in Nam Dinh Vu IP prefer expanding their operations on-site rather than relocating elsewhere.

In addition, these enterprises are actively drawing tier-1 and tier-2 suppliers and satellite vendors into the IP, steadily establishing a closed-loop manufacturing ecosystem.

Green transition, circularity and sustainable development are at the core of Nam Dinh Vu IP’s development strategy. Photo: Thanh Son

This strong appeal is driven by two primary pillars. First is the top-tier, fully synchronised infrastructure. Technical utilities inside and outside the FTZ are consistently developed to ensure optimal operating conditions for investors' production and business activities.

Second is the comprehensive ‘one-stop-shop’ customer service mechanism. Whenever businesses encounter bottlenecks during project deployment or regulatory procedures with state management authorities, Sao Do Group serves as an active bridge to support, coordinate, and resolve issues with functional agencies.

This dual commitment – integrated infrastructure coupled with dedicated end-to-end investor support – has fostered robust trust, successfully retaining existing tenants and drawing new supply chain players to Nam Dinh Vu IP.

Moreover, against the backdrop of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards becoming an essential ‘passport’ for industrial parks in global supply chains, foreign-invested enterprises in Haiphong are actively enhancing ESG-oriented governance, including smart manufacturing, energy efficiency, and carbon footprint management.

This direction aligns seamlessly with Haiphong FTZ’s overarching vision of transparency, sustainability, and digitalisation.

Currently, Sao Do Group is partnering with leading ESG experts to outline a concrete roadmap for transforming Nam Dinh Vu IP into a green, circular, and sustainable eco-industrial park.

During 2027-2028, the IP plans to roll out an ESG management dashboard, implement circular economy and industrial symbiosis models, and define a clear roadmap towards Net-Zero emissions across the entire IP.

By 2028, Nam Dinh Vu IP aims to fulfill at least 50 international criteria and 22 national criteria for eco-IPs, cementing its position as a benchmark eco IP model in Vietnam.

Sao Do Group will continue accompanying investors throughout their project implementation and operational lifecycles, striving to build a resilient and sustainable industrial ecosystem that delivers enhanced value to investors.

This will contribute significantly to realising Haiphong's aspiration to continue as a leading logistics and seaport powerhouse in northern Vietnam, while elevating Vietnam’s deep integration into the global economy.

Sao Do Group and CME Solar Company to invest in rooftop solar in Nam Dinh Vu IP In pursuit of the government's sustainable development objectives, Sao Do Group and CME Solar Investment JSC (CME Solar) have joined forces to invest in a rooftop solar power system within Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park (IP) in Haiphong.

Nam Dinh Vu Industrial Park gathers advantages for FDI Vietnam is facing the fourth wave of FDI into high-tech sectors, promoting the development of green industrial parks (IPs). Following that trend, Nam Dinh Vu IP has gathered all the advantages to welcome FDI investors.

Haiphong boasts resources to spur marine economy The northern port city of Haiphong boasts ample potential for seaport and logistics development that sets it apart from other coastal areas.