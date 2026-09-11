Gamuda Land and MTR cooperate on integrated station development

The signing ceremony brought together Gamuda Land, SonKim Land and MTR, and was witnessed by representatives from the Consulates General of Vietnam and Malaysia.

The agreement provides a platform for the parties to exchange expertise, experience and capabilities, while exploring integrated urban development models that bring together public transport, residential, commercial, service and public spaces.

Gamuda Land signed an MoU with MTR Corporation (MTR) and SonKim Land. Photo: Gamuda Land

Importantly, this is not the first collaboration between Gamuda and MTR. The two groups have already established a track record of working together in Australia, particularly in urban rail infrastructure and the integrated development of spaces around railway stations.

Under Sydney Metro West, the Riverside Link Consortium, formed by Gamuda companies and MTR Corporation (Australia) Pty Ltd, was awarded a A$880 million ($630 million) contract to deliver the underground Parramatta Metro Station and associated infrastructure.

The project also includes development rights for commercial, retail and residential buildings above and adjacent to the station, demonstrating an integrated approach that brings transport infrastructure and urban development together within a connected ecosystem.

This experience provides a strong foundation for Gamuda and MTR to explore further opportunities in Vietnam, where urban rail networks are gradually expanding and becoming an increasingly important component of the development strategies of major cities.

The collaboration between Gamuda Land and MTR is underpinned by the complementary strengths of the parties across transport infrastructure, urban rail, TOD and integrated urban development.

With more than 50 years of experience, Gamuda Berhad brings deep expertise in transport infrastructure, urban rail and tunnelling technology, alongside extensive experience in delivering major infrastructure projects across international markets.

MTR, meanwhile, contributes decades of experience in urban rail operations and property development integrated with public transport, underpinned by its renowned “Rail plus Property” model, which combines transport infrastructure with commercial, residential and service functions to create highly connected urban environments.

In Vietnam, Gamuda Land has developed a portfolio of townships and residential developments across Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Haiphong. Many of these developments have been planned with a focus on connectivity to existing and emerging transport infrastructure, including Artisan Park, Eaton Park and The Meadow in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as Springville in Dong Nai.

These experiences provide a foundation for Gamuda Land to further explore and develop integrated urban models aligned with TOD principles, in response to the expansion of public transport networks and the rapid urbanisation of Vietnam.

The combination of Gamuda Berhad’s transport infrastructure and urban rail capabilities, MTR’s TOD expertise and Gamuda Land’s integrated urban development experience creates a strong platform for the parties to explore integrated station models that are responsive to Vietnam’s planning context, infrastructure needs and urban development priorities.

Through this collaboration, public transport can serve not only as a means of connectivity, but also as a catalyst for creating modern, sustainable, and vibrant urban environments.

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