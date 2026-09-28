Endurance Energy logs 100 business inquiries at Gastech 2026

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastech 2026 drew 59,468 attendees from more than 150 countries to the Bangkok International Trade Exhibition Centre. Endurance Energy fielded over 100 business inquiries from 1,000+ booth visitors, with Southeast Asia the clear centre of gravity.

A recurring theme on the floor, especially in Thailand, Indonesia and neighbouring markets: many small gas fields and biogas projects clear the geology long before they clear the economics. Much of that gas is stranded not by thin reserves, but by an off-spec composition a conventional train cannot take.

Endurance Energy presented one answer: move the complexity into the factory. Desulfurization, decarbonization, dehydration and mercury removal are integrated with the liquefaction unit into standardized skids. Shipped complete and commissioned quickly on site, they make phased small-field development viable on engineering and economic terms for the first time.

"Small-scale projects rarely fail on engineering," said David Li, the company's Global Business Development Group Vice president. "They fail on schedule, and on who answers when something stops."

The same logic runs across the stand: LNG liquefaction plants, LNG/L-CNG integrated skids, box-type refueling units, mobile CNG equipment and hydrogen solutions, all built to one path: factory prefabrication, whole-station delivery, fast commissioning.

Beyond Southeast Asia, Endurance Energy has an African track record verifiable on the ground. As a core supplier to Nigeria's Abuja CNG Hub programme, it delivers the full equipment package, from compression for CNG mother stations and refueling sub-systems to station integration, plus technical teams for installation, commissioning, O&M standards and local training.

In May, a hub station it supplied entered commercial operation, with the first batch of equipment running stably. Several Nigerian companies have since expressed a clear intent to cooperate.

The company operates 500+ overseas refueling stations across 15+ countries, demonstrating how modular design and localized service accelerate clean energy adoption.

For more information, visit www.endurance-energy.com.