Experts discuss advancing CPTPP

The high-level dialogue examines how closer cooperation between the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union (EU) can strengthen economic resilience, reinforce rules-based trade, and unlock new opportunities for businesses.

Co-organised by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the Embassy of Canada to Vietnam, the forum brought together senior representatives from Canada, Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, and the EU to discuss practical pathways for greater regulatory cooperation, digital trade interoperability, supply chain resilience, and investment facilitation.

Held at a time of increasing geopolitical fragmentation and evolving trade dynamics, the forum explored how middle-power economies can work together to safeguard an open, inclusive, and a rules-based international trading system.

Mary-Catherine Speirs, Director General, Trade Negotiations Bureau, Global Affairs Canada addressed a speech at the forum

The programme featured keynote addresses from Mary-Catherine Speirs, Director General, Trade Negotiations Bureau, Global Affairs Canada, and Ngo Chung Khanh, Vietnam’s deputy director general, Multilateral Trade Policy Development under MoIT, alongside three panel discussions examining the strategic case for CPTPP–EU alignment, economic security, and translating trade agreements into commercial outcomes.

According to Jim Nickel, Ambassador of Canada to Vietnam, at a time of growing uncertainty in the global economy, Canada and Vietnam share a strong interest in building more resilient, diversified, and sustainable trade relationships.

“This forum brings together leaders from government, business, and academia to explore practical solutions that strengthen economic cooperation and unlock new opportunities across CPTPP and European Union economies. Canada's growing trade partnership with Vietnam demonstrates the value of open, rules-based trade and strong international collaboration in building a more resilient and prosperous future,” Ambassador Nickel said.

The ambassador added that since the CPTTP entered into force between Canada and Vietnam in 2019, the bilateral trade relationship has expanded significantly.

“But the greatest opportunity many still lie ahead. The next phase of CPTTP is about more than tariff reductions. It is about expansion, strengthening supply chains, supporting digital trade, facilitating investment, and helping businesses diversify into trusted market across the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

“We are also looking beyond the CPTTP itself. One of the most important developments in global trade polity today is the growing dialogue between CPTTP economies and the European Union. As economies seek to reduce fragmentation and improve on the operability between different trade frameworks, there is increasing interest in regulatory cooperation, digital governance, sustainable trade and investment facilitation,” he added.

The discussions highlighted Vietnam's unique position as one of the few economies that is party to both the CPTPP and the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), placing it at the intersection of two of the world's most ambitious trade architectures.

Participants also explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in priority areas identified through the inaugural CPTPP–EU Trade and Investment Dialogue, including digital trade, sustainable trade, investment, and resilient supply chains.

Barrett Bingley, Asia regional director of Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada said that the trade and investment flows of tomorrow will not be defined by the largest economies alone.

“It will be shaped by countries willing to work together to strengthen trust, build resilient supply chains, and uphold a rules-based trading system. By fostering dialogue across governments, business, and academia, today's forum demonstrates the growing leadership of Canada and Vietnam in advancing that vision while creating practical pathways for closer cooperation between the CPTPP and the European Union,” Bingley said.

The forum underscored the growing importance of practical collaboration between governments, businesses, and research institutions as economies seek to diversify trade relationships, reduce supply chain vulnerabilities, and adapt to an increasingly complex global landscape.

Throughout the day, participants exchanged perspectives on how greater interoperability between CPTPP and EU frameworks could reduce barriers for businesses while preserving high standards for digital governance, sustainability, and investment.

Ngo Chung Khanh, deputy director general, Multilateral Trade Policy Department, MoIT said that as chair of the CPTPP in 2026, Vietnam will seek to engage the business community to be more closely involved in shaping the next stage of cooperation with stronger and more regular connections among businesses, chambers of commerce, research institutions and government agencies across CPTPP and European economies.

“Policy dialogue is important. But commercial relationships are ultimately built between people and companies,” said Khanh.

As Canada and Vietnam continue to strengthen their economic partnership under the CPTPP, the forum reaffirmed a shared commitment to advancing an open, resilient, and rules-based international trading system through practical cooperation and sustained dialogue.

Bilateral merchandise trade exceeded $14.2 billion in 2025, making Vietnam one of Canada’s most important trading partners in Southeast Asia. Canadian investment in Vietnam continue to grow, reflecting confidence in Vietnam’s long-term economic prospects and its role as key Indo-Pacific partners.

Experts from Canada and Vietnam discussed the strategic case for CPTPP-EU alignment

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