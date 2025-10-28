Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2025: “Embracing Change. Positioned To Lead”

With the theme “Embracing Change. Positioned To Lead” the forum will analyse the new context of the industrial real estate market amid global transformations, clarify Vietnam's current position on the regional investment and supply chain map, and identify emerging growth opportunities for the sector.

At the forum, Trang Le, country head at JLL Vietnam, will deliver a keynote presentation titled “From Movement to Growth: The Story of Vietnam's Industrial Real Estate”. This is an exclusive report commissioned by the forum's organising committee and conducted by JLL Vietnam.



Session one themed “ Resilience Amid Global Shifts ” will feature strategic insights on how Vietnam can maintain its appeal and advance as a destination for high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI).

Discussions will assess the impact of tariff policies and shifting FDI flows into Vietnam, explore specific opportunities, and analyse Vietnam's adaptability amid geopolitical and trade fluctuations and ongoing policy risks. Experts will also outline strategies for Vietnam to transition from a cost-based advantage to building long-term trust with global corporations.

The session will further compare Vietnam's FDI competitiveness with that of regional peers such as Thailand, Indonesia, and India, identifying strengths and weaknesses in attracting strategic capital. Speakers will emphasise the proactive role of the government and local authorities in repositioning Vietnam from a low-cost destination to a strategic investment partner leading regional value chains.

Key recommendations will focus on essential factors for Vietnam to sustain and elevate its investment position as a strategic destination in the global supply chain, amid variables such as non-tariff barriers.

Session two themed " Vietnam Industrial Real Estate- Unlocking the Next Growth Cycle " will feature panellists exploring new growth drivers, practical challenges, and strategic pathways for the market. Discussions will focus on the characteristics of the new growth cycle, the rise of high-tech capital, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements, and competition among localities, while assessing market prospects amid abundant capital, expanding supply, and supportive policies.

Speakers will discuss the development of next-generation industrial parks that are green, smart, and integrated, featuring ecosystems of services, logistics, and data centres. They will also highlight the shift from a traditional “land-for-lease” model towards comprehensive industrial ecosystems that enhance value for investors and tenants.

The session will also address practical barriers such as rising land costs, shortages of skilled labour, legal bottlenecks, and lack of regional connectivity, incorporating policy solutions to unlock constraints, improve competitiveness, and fully leverage opportunities in the new growth phase.

As part of the forum, the organising committee will honour the winners of the second “For a Green Future - VIPF Green Future Awards”.

Now in its second year, the awards recognise not only industrial park developers with sustainable and eco-industrial operations, and secondary investors with green providers, but also solutions in technology, energy, materials, and green manufacturing that contribute to sustainable development.

The awards aim to promote developers and tenants that adopt green growth strategies, utilise clean energy, develop sustainable infrastructure, and apply smart water and resource management within their ecosystems, thereby advancing the country's sustainability agenda.

On the sidelines of the forum, the organisers will also host an exhibition and networking sessions for industrial park developers, technology providers, and investors to showcase products, share insights, and explore partnership opportunities.

The event will be livestreamed on Vietnam Investment Review's official platforms: baodautu.vn , its Facebook fanpage, and its YouTube channel.

