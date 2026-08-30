Tan Lan 3 positions for next wave of manufacturing FDI

As manufacturers diversify production networks across Asia, site-selection decisions increasingly extend beyond land area. Permitted industries, implementation schedules, supporting suppliers, logistics and room for future expansion all shape whether a location can support long-term operations. Tan Lan 3 Industrial Park is entering the development pipeline against this backdrop.

Tay Ninh People's Committee has approved the project's investment policy and IMG Long An JSC as its investor. Located in Tan Lan commune, the project will cover approximately 336 hectares, with a total investment of VND8.45 trillion ($323.94 million) and a 50-year operating term from the first land allocation or lease decision.

Representatives of IMG Long An JSC at the 2026 Tay Ninh Investment Promotion Conference. Photo: IMG Long An

The decision was presented at the province's Investment Promotion Conference on August 28. Tan Lan 3 was among 31 projects representing 27 investors in the approval-and-registration segment, with combined capital of about $3 billion.

The conference as a whole recorded 103 projects and works across groundbreakings, approvals, investment registration and expressions of interest, representing approximately $35.5 billion. Distinguishing these categories is important because they reflect different levels of legal readiness and investor commitment.

An IMG Long An representative receives the investment policy approval decision for Tan Lan 3 Industrial Park. Photo: IMG Long An

More than a land-scale proposition

Tan Lan 3's proposition rests not only on its gross site area, but also on how its target industries could interact. Under the approved direction, it will be a multi-sector industrial park primarily serving manufacturing and processing, together with industries and services supporting industrial production, subject to environmental requirements.

The project is designed to accommodate 15 industry groups, with an emphasis on sectors capable of forming supply chain links. Output from one enterprise may become raw materials, semi-finished goods or service inputs for another. This structure is intended to create conditions for industrial clusters and cooperation among tenants.

The potential benefits – including more efficient infrastructure use and lower logistics costs – will depend on tenant mix, infrastructure delivery and operating services. For investors, execution will therefore matter as much as the approved industry structure.

Planning perspective for Tan Lan 3 Industrial Park. Photo: IMG Long An

Tay Ninh strengthens its FDI proposition

Tan Lan 3 is entering the pipeline as Tay Ninh seeks to improve the quality of investment flowing into the province. Tay Ninh has attracted more than $26 billion in cumulative FDI, ranking seventh among Vietnam's 34 provinces and cities, while its economy expanded 10.12 per cent in the first half of 2026.

The province is looking beyond registered capital towards technology, productivity, local business development and supporting industries. Its development orientation also calls for closer links among industrial parks, production areas, border gates, Long An International Port and the wider regional seaport system.

These are regional planning directions rather than infrastructure already completed specifically for Tan Lan 3. Their value to tenants will depend on delivery, connectivity and the project's own implementation schedule.

Roadmap towards welcoming investors

Legal procedures are planned through December 2026, followed by compensation, clearance and land-related work. Compensation and site clearance are expected to be substantially completed by August 2027.

Industrial land subleasing is scheduled to begin in phases from June 2028, while land procedures, site preparation, technical infrastructure construction and clearance of the remaining area continue through June 2029. Tan Lan 3 is therefore an early-stage opportunity, not immediately available industrial land.

Manufacturers with medium- and long-term expansion plans can use the development period to assess sector compatibility, land requirements and potential supplier relationships. The next test for IMG Long An will be to translate the approved framework into serviced industrial capacity on schedule.

Project information Project: Tan Lan 3 Industrial Park Scale: Approximately 336 hectares Total investment: VND8.45 trillion Developer: IMG Long An Joint Stock Company Location: Hamlet 5, Provincial Road 826B, Tan Lan Commune, Tay Ninh Province, Viet Nam Project page: https://img.vn/du-an/khu-cong-nghiep-tan-lan-3-da84.html

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