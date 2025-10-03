Vietnam considers model on real estate transaction centre

On September 29, in Hanoi, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh chaired a meeting to gather opinions to complete the draft resolution of the government on piloting the model of real estate transaction centre.

The meeting was attended by representatives of ministries, agencies, localities, associations, professional associations and enterprises, and connected online to the departments of construction of provinces and cities across the country.

Speaking at the meeting, Sinh said that, implementing Resolution No.206/2025/QH15 on a special mechanism to handle difficulties caused by legal regulations, the Ministry of Construction (MoC) has presided over and coordinated with relevant ministries and agencies to develop a pilot the model for the real estate and land use rights transaction centre.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh chaired the meeting. Photo: MoC

The draft resolution aims to develop a safe, healthy, and sustainable real estate market; improve the effectiveness and efficiency of state management in real estate business activities; and at the same time create favourable conditions for businesses and individuals to conduct real estate transactions openly, transparently, and conveniently.

According to the draft, the pilot model will be implemented from 2026-2027. Types of real estate to be traded at the centre include available housing, future housing, land use rights with technical infrastructure in projects, and encoded and identified land use rights. Forms of transactions to be carried out at the centre include buying and selling, transferring, leasing, and hire-purchasing.

At the meeting, participants agreed on the need to establish a state-managed centre, and assessed would be an important foundation for building a modern, transparent, and sustainable real estate market.

In addition, they also proposed adding more applicable subjects such as individual houses and non-project land, focusing on connecting and communicating data with the tax, agriculture, and environment sectors, and clarifying the functional groups and tasks of the centre to avoid additional administrative procedures.

Sinh said that the MoC gathered the ideas and will research to soon complete the draft resolution.

HCM City asks to tighten credit in high-end property The HCM City branch of the State Bank of Vietnam has asked credit institutions to tighten the management on credit flow into the real estate sector and the transfer of money collected from real estate transactions abroad.

Payment via bank transfer: mandatory for real estate transaction, ministry proposes The Ministry of Finance has proposed a regulation be brought in to ensure payments for all real estate transactions are carried out via bank transfers.

Real estate transactions should be performed on trading floors: MoC The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has proposed that real estate projects must sell their products on real estate trading floors, according to the draft amending the Law on Real Estate Business.