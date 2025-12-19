Sun Group breaks ground on $2 billion Van Don casino complex

On December 19, at Van Don Economic Zone in Quang Ninh province, Sun Group broke ground on the Integrated Casino Tourism Services Complex, a large-scale project with total investment of up to $2 billion. The complex will be developed across more than 244 hectares and is expected to play a key role in diversifying tourism products and attracting high-spending visitors to the region.

The project is being planned under a modern 'resort city' model, aiming to create a regional-scale entertainment and tourism destination meeting international standards, integrating a wide range of tourism, accommodation, commercial, and entertainment functions, and operating on a 24/7 basis.

With an open urban structure, seamlessly connected landscape axes, plazas, and pedestrian boulevards, the development is designed to form a green, beautiful, and highly convenient destination capable of retaining visitors for extended stays and fostering a vibrant tourism lifestyle throughout all four seasons.

The project will feature a system of indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, landscaped parks, performance venues, and community experience spaces. A key highlight is the pilot casino gaming and entertainment area allowing Vietnamese citizens to participate in accordance with government policy, enhancing Van Don’s attractiveness and aiming to establish a model capable of competing with major global entertainment destinations such as Macau, Singapore, and Las Vegas.

Upon completion, the complex is expected to become the first large-scale resort city in northern Vietnam, welcoming a substantial number of visitors from Northeast Asia and the domestic market, generating strong momentum for commercial activities, services, and resort real estate. The casino component is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2028, with full project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2034.

"Sun Group is honoured to be entrusted by the government and Quang Ninh province to implement this strategically significant venture," said Nguyen Thai Hoai Anh, deputy general director of Sun Group. “With a focus on building a world-class resort city and the pilot policy allowing Vietnamese citizens to join gaming activities, the project is expected to help develop a well-regulated and sustainable service sector, while supporting Van Don’s ambition to become a modern marine economic zone and regional tourism hub.”

Van Don has recently undergone a rapid transformation in infrastructure, driven in part by investment from Sun Group. Van Don International Airport, Vietnam’s first privately developed international airport, has strengthened connectivity with major domestic and international economic centres.

Meanwhile, the Halong–Van Don and Van Don–Mong Cai expressways have made the economic zone the most accessible destination in the Northeast, significantly cutting travel times and creating a strong foundation for attracting high-value visitor flows.

The development is also positioned along a connectivity axis linking unique wellness and onsen-style resort destinations in Quang Hanh, Quang Ninh, the largest entertainment complex in northern Vietnam at Sun World Halong, and the Halong International Passenger Port, which serves visitors exploring Halong Bay, along with a wide array of distinctive amenities. Together, these elements transform the journey of exploring the heritage region into a seamless and compelling experience that few destinations worldwide can offer.

With total investment exceeding $2 billion, the resort is expected to become a new growth driver, supporting Van Don’s transformation into a next-generation economic zone aligned with regional and global standards. The complex is positioned as a hub for integrated entertainment, cultural industries with casino operations, and high-end island and marine tourism, alongside international-standard services.

