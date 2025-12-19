Corporate

Sun Group breaks ground on $2 billion Van Don casino complex

December 19, 2025 | 18:14
(0) user say
Sun Group has launched construction of a major integrated casino tourism complex in Quang Ninh province, signalling a boost to high-end tourism investment.
Sun Group breaks ground on $2 billion Van Don casino complex

On December 19, at Van Don Economic Zone in Quang Ninh province, Sun Group broke ground on the Integrated Casino Tourism Services Complex, a large-scale project with total investment of up to $2 billion. The complex will be developed across more than 244 hectares and is expected to play a key role in diversifying tourism products and attracting high-spending visitors to the region.

The project is being planned under a modern 'resort city' model, aiming to create a regional-scale entertainment and tourism destination meeting international standards, integrating a wide range of tourism, accommodation, commercial, and entertainment functions, and operating on a 24/7 basis.

With an open urban structure, seamlessly connected landscape axes, plazas, and pedestrian boulevards, the development is designed to form a green, beautiful, and highly convenient destination capable of retaining visitors for extended stays and fostering a vibrant tourism lifestyle throughout all four seasons.

The project will feature a system of indoor and outdoor recreational facilities, landscaped parks, performance venues, and community experience spaces. A key highlight is the pilot casino gaming and entertainment area allowing Vietnamese citizens to participate in accordance with government policy, enhancing Van Don’s attractiveness and aiming to establish a model capable of competing with major global entertainment destinations such as Macau, Singapore, and Las Vegas.

Sun Group breaks ground on $2 billion Van Don casino complex

Upon completion, the complex is expected to become the first large-scale resort city in northern Vietnam, welcoming a substantial number of visitors from Northeast Asia and the domestic market, generating strong momentum for commercial activities, services, and resort real estate. The casino component is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2028, with full project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2034.

"Sun Group is honoured to be entrusted by the government and Quang Ninh province to implement this strategically significant venture," said Nguyen Thai Hoai Anh, deputy general director of Sun Group. “With a focus on building a world-class resort city and the pilot policy allowing Vietnamese citizens to join gaming activities, the project is expected to help develop a well-regulated and sustainable service sector, while supporting Van Don’s ambition to become a modern marine economic zone and regional tourism hub.”

Sun Group breaks ground on $2 billion Van Don casino complex

Van Don has recently undergone a rapid transformation in infrastructure, driven in part by investment from Sun Group. Van Don International Airport, Vietnam’s first privately developed international airport, has strengthened connectivity with major domestic and international economic centres.

Meanwhile, the Halong–Van Don and Van Don–Mong Cai expressways have made the economic zone the most accessible destination in the Northeast, significantly cutting travel times and creating a strong foundation for attracting high-value visitor flows.

The development is also positioned along a connectivity axis linking unique wellness and onsen-style resort destinations in Quang Hanh, Quang Ninh, the largest entertainment complex in northern Vietnam at Sun World Halong, and the Halong International Passenger Port, which serves visitors exploring Halong Bay, along with a wide array of distinctive amenities. Together, these elements transform the journey of exploring the heritage region into a seamless and compelling experience that few destinations worldwide can offer.

With total investment exceeding $2 billion, the resort is expected to become a new growth driver, supporting Van Don’s transformation into a next-generation economic zone aligned with regional and global standards. The complex is positioned as a hub for integrated entertainment, cultural industries with casino operations, and high-end island and marine tourism, alongside international-standard services.

Hilton and Sun Group lead Vietnam’s next wave of premium travel Hilton and Sun Group lead Vietnam’s next wave of premium travel

As Vietnam’s tourism enters a new era of sustainable, experience-driven growth, Hilton is deepening its commitment to the market through an expanded partnership with Sun Group, set to add nearly 1,800 rooms across five new properties, including Conrad, LXR, and DoubleTree by Hilton. Speaking to VIR’s Khanh Linh, Maria Ariizumi, Hilton’s Vice President of Development for Southeast Asia, highlighted the group’s long-term vision for Vietnam and the substantial value this expansion offers to investment partners.
Sun Group named Inspirational Brand at 2025 APEAs Sun Group named Inspirational Brand at 2025 APEAs

Sun Group has been recognised as one of Asia-Pacific’s most inspirational enterprises at this year’s APEA awards in Ho Chi Minh City.
Sun Group launches three urban area projects worth $1.44 billion in Quang Tri Sun Group launches three urban area projects worth $1.44 billion in Quang Tri

Quang Tri People's Committee, in collaboration with Sun Group, held a groundbreaking ceremony for three mixed-use urban projects on October 2 with a total investment of over VND38 trillion ($1.44 billion).

By Quynh Nga

