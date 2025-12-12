Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Nguyen Thi Van Khanh, general director of Gamuda Land Vietnam

How does Gamuda Land assess the investment potential of Vietnam's real estate market at present?

Regarding M&A activities of foreign investors in general and Gamuda Land in particular, we consider Vietnam a market with strong long-term growth potential.

Based on that, Gamuda Land is committed to continuing long-term investment and expanding its presence in this market through M&A activities. In the process of seeking new investment opportunities, aside from expanding our land resources in line with our development strategy, Gamuda Land places special emphasis on selecting local partners with strong financial capacity, suitable land resources, and proven experience in executing M&A transactions.

However, alongside the opportunities come certain challenges, the most notable of which is the legal status of projects during the due diligence phase.

For a transaction to proceed, a project must reach an appropriate level of legal completion, or it requires close cooperation between the foreign investor and the local partner to continue finalising legal procedures.

In the early stages of a deal, the transaction structure may include steps such as deposits, issuance of guarantees, or establishment of escrow accounts. These demand understanding, coordination, and commitment from the local partner. Vietnamese enterprises in reality are becoming increasingly aware of foreign investors' requirements and have taken positive steps to restructure their organisations and capital resources.

How do you foresee M&A activities in the Vietnamese market and the outlook for 2026?

Looking ahead, Gamuda Land believes that Vietnam's real estate market will continue to offer abundant opportunities for M&As, especially as the legal framework becomes increasingly transparent and new regulations on land-use fees are expected to resolve longstanding bottlenecks for many projects. On this basis, Gamuda Land is confident of expanding its investment activities in Vietnam through collaboration with suitable local partners.

Despite the challenges mentioned above, Gamuda Land maintains a positive outlook for 2026.

In particular, within the M&A sector, the increasingly clear legal environment in Vietnam's real estate market, together with the introduction of new mechanisms, is opening more opportunities for foreign investors.

Additionally, new regulations related to land-use fees are expected to help remove legal obstacles for numerous projects, thereby increasing the supply of projects eligible for transaction. With local partners who possess strong financial capacity and solid legal-completion capabilities, Gamuda Land believes there will be many more opportunities to expand its investment and M&A activities in Vietnam's real estate market in the near future.

Gamuda Land is the real estate development brand under Gamuda Berhad, Malaysia's leading construction and infrastructure development group. With a vision for global expansion, Gamuda Land aims to increase its land resources to 3,600 hectares, with a total gross development value of $13.8 billion and more than 31 townships and high-rise projects across Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

In Vietnam, Gamuda Land has made its mark through two large-scale townships that have received multiple international awards: Gamuda City (274 hectares) in Hanoi and Celadon City (82 hectares) in Ho Chi Minh City.

Recently, the company has implemented its quick turnaround project strategy, achieving success with a series of sizeable and high-potential developments including Eaton Park, Elysian, Artisan Park, The Meadow, and Springville. In addition, its new project in Haiphong is expected to further strengthen Gamuda Land's position, contributing to its journey of creating sustainable and prosperous communities where residents are inspired to live and thrive for generations.

