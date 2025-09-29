Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Real estate trajectory shaped by new growth cycle

September 29, 2025 | 19:00
(0) user say
Legal clarity, infrastructure upgrades, and the restructuring of provinces and cities are seen as three decisive factors ushering Vietnam’s real estate market into a new growth cycle.

At a September 17 talk show on the real estate market organised by VIR in Hanoi, experts shared insights into the factors that are shaping the market’s trajectory. The event was part of a series leading up to the Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit, which took place on September 25.

Real estate trajectory shaped by new growth cycle
Real estate trajectory shaped by new growth cycle

According to Nguyen Hoang Nam, CEO of G-Home and a member of the Market Research Task Force under the Vietnam Association of Realtors, amendments to key laws in the past 18 months have created a stronger and clearer legal framework.

“These pillars are giving investors greater confidence while improving liquidity across the market,” Nam said.

He also noted that the amended Land Law and several related laws will be further discussed at the National Assembly session in October, which is expected to inject new momentum into the market.

Le Dinh Chung, CEO of SGO Homes and also a member of the same task force, highlighted that beyond these laws, several sub-law regulations have already unlocked many long-stalled projects. Resolution No.171/2024/QH15, which allows commercial housing projects to proceed through negotiated land-use rights transfers, has helped revive projects previously frozen for years.

“Many developers are now reapplying for project approvals, preparing to resume construction so that the first products can be launched by 2026,” Chung said.

Transport infrastructure remains a crucial catalyst for economic growth, with direct benefits to real estate. Chung stressed that major investments in ring roads, metro lines, and expressways are paving the way for mega-urban developments beyond the central areas of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, as well as along new economic corridors.

“People are moving to these outer areas where housing is more affordable, creating new development hubs rather than concentrating solely on a few major cities,” Chung added.

Nam added that large-scale infrastructure projects are leaving a long-term imprint on the market.

“Fifteen years ago, market reports mainly focused on Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Danang has joined the list in the past five years, but the entire country nowadays is covered, from the Northern Highlands to the Mekong Delta, thanks largely to infrastructure expansion,” he said.

In addition to legal reforms and infrastructure, the ongoing administrative restructuring is also reshaping the market. The consolidation of provinces and the removal of the district level of governance are expected to create larger development zones, ensure more synchronised infrastructure, and expand land reserves for new projects.

“With fewer administrative layers, procedures will be streamlined, saving time and costs. This not only reduces burdens on developers but also prevents inflated project costs from being passed down to end-users,” Nam explained.

The combined momentum of legal reforms, infrastructure development, and administrative restructuring is laying the foundation for Vietnam’s real estate market to enter a new growth phase. This is expected to restore investor confidence, unlock supply, and expand growth opportunities nationwide.

“Investors are returning to the market with renewed optimism and a long-term outlook, rather than chasing short-term gains or acting out of fear of missing out. They are also more willing than before to expand their investments into areas beyond the traditional urban centres,” Nam said.

By Binh An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
real estate Vietnam’s real estate market talk show VWAS 2025

Related Contents

Vietnamese stock market on cusp of development upgrade

Vietnamese stock market on cusp of development upgrade

How investors in Vietnam can navigate ongoing conditions

How investors in Vietnam can navigate ongoing conditions

Confidence and clarity aid real estate

Confidence and clarity aid real estate

VWAS 2025 celebrates top financial firms and service innovation

VWAS 2025 celebrates top financial firms and service innovation

Professional financial advisors key to market development

Professional financial advisors key to market development

Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit offers springboard in new era

Vietnam Wealth Advisory Summit offers springboard in new era

Latest News ⁄ Property

Confidence and clarity aid real estate

Confidence and clarity aid real estate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

New industrial park in Haiphong: A strategic hub for attracting FDI inflows

New industrial park in Haiphong: A strategic hub for attracting FDI inflows

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

GBA Oktoberfest 2025 celebrates German-Vietnam ties

Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Sun PhuQuoc Airways cleared for commercial flights

Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam

Forecasting healthcare trends in Asia and Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020