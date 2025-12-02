Lee Soo-man's Blooming Sky to build Gia Lai culture, sport, and entertainment complex

On November 28, Gia Lai People's Committee granted investment approval to Blooming Sky for the complex.

Covering more than 308 hectares in Cat Tien commune, the complex has a total investment of over VND2.6 trillion ($98.6 million). The complex comprises a 27-hole golf course and facilities serving the management of the golf course and accommodation facilities. It also features a hotel rated three stars or higher, lodging facilities, a marina, and other tourism and commercial service facilities.

Lee Soo-man, hailed as the "Pioneer of K-pop", and co-chairman of Blooming Sky, said, “Once operational, the complex will create revenue growth in tourism, services, accommodation, and food and beverages in the locality. It will also attract hundreds of new businesses while creating thousands of jobs.”

He added, “The initiative will promote the national image of Vietnam in general and Gia Lai in particular, placing the locality on the global tourism–entertainment map and attracting international media attention and global brand sponsorships.”

“The initiative will open a new chapter in the development of Gia Lai, particularly in culture, tourism, and entertainment,” he added. “Our strategic goal is to transform the locality into a global festival destination. It aims to host international mega music festivals and large-scale cultural, creative arts, sports, and technology events that can attract tens of thousands of people.”

Meanwhile, Jang Chin Hyuk, co-chairman of Blooming Sky, said, “We propose the locality apply the most preferential and reasonable land rental price. Thus, the company can confidently formulate its financial plan, expedite investment preparation procedures, and significantly shorten the timeline for bringing the project into operation.”

He also requested provincial authorities to instruct relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities to speed up site clearance, ensuring the handover of clean land with full legality.

Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of Gia Lai People's Committee, lauded the construction of the complex with a view to forming a cultural industry in Gia Lai.

"With its reputation and experience, Blooming Sky is fully capable of organising concerts and inviting famous bands to perform in the locality. Gia Lai expects that by late 2026 or early 2027, the complex will be able to host major music festivals and develop a large-scale, diverse entertainment and festival ecosystem with global appeal," Tuan said.

