Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Lee Soo-man's Blooming Sky to build Gia Lai culture, sport, and entertainment complex

December 02, 2025 | 16:41
(0) user say
Blooming Sky, producer Lee Soo-man's venture, is set to build a culture, sports, entertainment, and commercial tourism complex in Gia Lai province.
Lee Soo-man's Blooming Sky to build Gia Lai culture, sport, and entertainment complex

On November 28, Gia Lai People's Committee granted investment approval to Blooming Sky for the complex.

Covering more than 308 hectares in Cat Tien commune, the complex has a total investment of over VND2.6 trillion ($98.6 million). The complex comprises a 27-hole golf course and facilities serving the management of the golf course and accommodation facilities. It also features a hotel rated three stars or higher, lodging facilities, a marina, and other tourism and commercial service facilities.

Lee Soo-man, hailed as the "Pioneer of K-pop", and co-chairman of Blooming Sky, said, “Once operational, the complex will create revenue growth in tourism, services, accommodation, and food and beverages in the locality. It will also attract hundreds of new businesses while creating thousands of jobs.”

He added, “The initiative will promote the national image of Vietnam in general and Gia Lai in particular, placing the locality on the global tourism–entertainment map and attracting international media attention and global brand sponsorships.”

“The initiative will open a new chapter in the development of Gia Lai, particularly in culture, tourism, and entertainment,” he added. “Our strategic goal is to transform the locality into a global festival destination. It aims to host international mega music festivals and large-scale cultural, creative arts, sports, and technology events that can attract tens of thousands of people.”

Meanwhile, Jang Chin Hyuk, co-chairman of Blooming Sky, said, “We propose the locality apply the most preferential and reasonable land rental price. Thus, the company can confidently formulate its financial plan, expedite investment preparation procedures, and significantly shorten the timeline for bringing the project into operation.”

He also requested provincial authorities to instruct relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities to speed up site clearance, ensuring the handover of clean land with full legality.

Pham Anh Tuan, Chairman of Gia Lai People's Committee, lauded the construction of the complex with a view to forming a cultural industry in Gia Lai.

"With its reputation and experience, Blooming Sky is fully capable of organising concerts and inviting famous bands to perform in the locality. Gia Lai expects that by late 2026 or early 2027, the complex will be able to host major music festivals and develop a large-scale, diverse entertainment and festival ecosystem with global appeal," Tuan said.

Da Nang restarts 1.5 billion USD resort mega-project Da Nang restarts 1.5 billion USD resort mega-project

The Da Nang People's Committee announced on March 30 that a Vingroup mega-project in Lien Chau district worth 35 trillion VND (1.51 billion USD) has been restarted after years of delay.
South Korean investors propose $2 billion entertainment complex South Korean investors propose $2 billion entertainment complex

South Korean investors have set their sights on Vietnam's Quang Ninh province for what could become Asia's largest sports and entertainment complex.
T&T Group and Qatar partner on $4.5 billion sports-entertainment complex T&T Group and Qatar partner on $4.5 billion sports-entertainment complex

T&T Group and Qatar's JTA International Investment Holding expect to put the $4.5 billion sports-entertainment complex into operation in 2028.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Gia Lai Lee Soo Man K-pop sports-entertainment complex South Korea

Related Contents

South Korean investors seek clarity on IP lease extensions

South Korean investors seek clarity on IP lease extensions

Hanwha Life hosts training course in South Korea for Vietnamese fintech talents

Hanwha Life hosts training course in South Korea for Vietnamese fintech talents

Syre and Nike to launch 'gigascale' textile recycling plant

Syre and Nike to launch 'gigascale' textile recycling plant

Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting

Minister of Finance strengthens financial partnerships at APEC meeting

Idemitsu Kosan begins commercial operation of black pellet plant

Idemitsu Kosan begins commercial operation of black pellet plant

8Wonder Brings G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025 to Vietnam: A Historic First

8Wonder Brings G-Dragon Übermensch Tour 2025 to Vietnam: A Historic First

Latest News ⁄ Property

TD CASA and the rise of bespoke interior design in luxury living spaces

TD CASA and the rise of bespoke interior design in luxury living spaces

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020