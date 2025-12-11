Corporate

HITC ties up with Evolution to develop AI and hyperscale data centres in Vietnam

December 11, 2025 | 12:09
(0) user say
HTC International Telecommunication JSC (HITC) and Evolution Data Centres (Evolution) have established a joint venture to develop large-scale, AI and hyperscale data centres in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

K

HITC ties up with Evolution to develop AI and hyperscale data centres in Vietnam

This partnership, signed on December 9, will deliver critical sustainable digital infrastructure to support Vietnam's rapid digital transformation and growing demand for cloud and AI services with the fastest-growing digital economy in Southeast Asia.

By combining Evolution's international expertise in hyperscale data centre development with HITC's strong local presence and telecommunications infrastructure capability, the joint venture will deliver reliable, high-performance, and environmentally responsible digital infrastructure. The collaboration will also leverage Vietnam's renewable energy resources to create environmentally responsible facilities.

The joint venture is initially focused on two flagship projects designed to meet diverse customer needs and set new benchmarks in sustainable digital infrastructure across Vietnam. In Hanoi, EcoDC Data Centr is an expansion of HITC's existing facility in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, the first data centre in Vietnam to receive Uptime Tier III certification for both design and construction. Meanwhile, a new, large-scale hyperscale data centre in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to meet the surging hyperscale and AI demand in southern Vietnam.

Darren Webb, CEO of Evolution, said “Vietnam is one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital markets. We are delighted to partner with HITC to deliver world-class, sustainable data centres that support this dynamic economy. Through this market entry, Evolution will be one of the first international data centre operators active in Vietnam, and the only one with projects in both major economic hubs, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. This North-to-South strategy ensures we can support customer demand as it scales periodically.”

Nguyen Hoang Duong, vice chairman of HITC, said, "With this joint venture, HITC Telecom becomes one of the first telecom infrastructure companies in Vietnam to welcome an international strategic investor in the data centre sector. Partnering with Evolution is a strategic step by HITC in strengthening our infrastructure capabilities and expanding our data centre ecosystem in Vietnam. With Evolution's international expertise and HITC's strong local infrastructure and market knowledge, we believe this joint venture will establish a new benchmark for sustainable digital infrastructure development in Vietnam."

UAE group to build $2-billion AI super data center in Ho Chi Minh City UAE group to build $2-billion AI super data center in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology has revealed that G42 Group from the United Arab Emirates is planning to invest nearly $2 billion in an AI super data center in the city.
KBC, AIC, and VietinBank sign MoU to develop $2 billion data center KBC, AIC, and VietinBank sign MoU to develop $2 billion data center

Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation has signed an MoU with Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC) and VietinBank to jointly develop a 200MW AI data center in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park, Ho Chi Minh City.
Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centers Ho Chi Minh City establishes working group on data centers

Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has established a working group to support and address hindrances for hyperscale data centers.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
HITC Hyperscale data centres Renewable energy resources Evolution

