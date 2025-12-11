HITC ties up with Evolution to develop AI and hyperscale data centres in Vietnam

K

This partnership, signed on December 9, will deliver critical sustainable digital infrastructure to support Vietnam's rapid digital transformation and growing demand for cloud and AI services with the fastest-growing digital economy in Southeast Asia.

By combining Evolution's international expertise in hyperscale data centr e development with HITC's strong local presence and telecommunications infrastructure capability, the joint venture will deliver reliable, high-performance, and environmentally responsible digital infrastructure. The collaboration will also leverage Vietnam's renewable energy resources to create environmentally responsible facilities.

The joint venture is initially focused on two flagship projects designed to meet diverse customer needs and set new benchmarks in sustainable digital infrastructure across Vietnam. In Hanoi, EcoDC Data Centr is an expansion of HITC's existing facility in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, the first data centre in Vietnam to receive Uptime Tier III certification for both design and construction. Meanwhile, a new, large-scale hyperscale data centre in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to meet the surging hyperscale and AI demand in southern Vietnam.

Darren Webb, CEO of Evolution, said “Vietnam is one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital markets. We are delighted to partner with HITC to deliver world-class, sustainable data centres that support this dynamic economy. Through this market entry, Evolution will be one of the first international data centre operators active in Vietnam, and the only one with projects in both major economic hubs, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. This North-to-South strategy ensures we can support customer demand as it scales periodically.”

Nguyen Hoang Duong, vice chairman of HITC, said, "With this joint venture, HITC Telecom becomes one of the first telecom infrastructure companies in Vietnam to welcome an international strategic investor in the data centre sector. Partnering with Evolution is a strategic step by HITC in strengthening our infrastructure capabilities and expanding our data centre ecosystem in Vietnam. With Evolution's international expertise and HITC's strong local infrastructure and market knowledge, we believe this joint venture will establish a new benchmark for sustainable digital infrastructure development in Vietnam."

