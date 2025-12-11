Corporate

Aon projects 4.8 percent salary growth for Malaysia in 2026

December 11, 2025 | 14:50
(0) user say
The survey indicates a steady increase in wages, reflecting positive economic indicators for the coming year.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 December 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has announced the findings from its 2025 Salary Increase and Turnover Study for Malaysia. The survey found Malaysian businesses are budgeting an average salary increase of 4.8 percent for 2026. The life sciences and medical devices sector is set to lead with the highest projected salary growth followed by manufacturing and retail.

The survey was conducted from July to September 2025 and analysed the salary adjustments and employee turnover rates of more than 700 businesses across Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Country Salary Increase 2024 (%) Salary Increase 2025 (%) Projected (Budgeted) Salary Increase 2026 (%) Attrition in 2023 (%) Attrition in 2024 (%) Attrition in 2025 (%)
Overall 5.4 5.4 5.3 18.4 16.9 17.5
Indonesia 5.9 5.7 5.9 18.1 17 15
Malaysia 5 4.8 4.8 18.6 15.3 18.2
Philippines 5.4 5.3 5.2 20 19.3 20
Singapore 4.3 4.3 4.3 19.6 17 19.3
Thailand 4.7 4.6 4.7 16.8 16.6 17.2
Vietnam 7.2 7.7 7.1 17 16.3 15


Rahul Chawla, partner and head of Talent Solutions for Southeast Asia at Aon, highlighted the unique challenges and opportunities in Malaysia's current macroeconomic climate, saying, "With rising capital investment in technology and strategic sectors, Malaysian organisations are prioritising retention of top talent and highly skilled employees. As companies navigate increasing compensation costs amid a dynamic economic environment, balancing agility and cost control is essential. Forward-looking firms are leveraging real-time market insights and comprehensive rewards strategies to remain competitive and attract the best talent."

Malaysia's attrition rate stands at 18.2 percent, ranking among the top three countries in the region. The Philippines leads attrition rate with a projected rate of 20 percent, followed by Singapore at 19.3 percent. Attrition rates in Malaysia also vary across industries, with retail and hospitality at 22.2 percent followed by manufacturing and technology at 17.7 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively. This increase in attrition reflects a competitive labour market where talent mobility is high, driven by modest salary growth and evolving workforce expectations. With salary budgets projected to remain at 4.8 percent for both 2025 and 2026, organisations face challenges in retaining talent amid rising opportunities across the region. Broader macro factors such as global economic uncertainty, cost optimisation strategies and the surge in cross-border hybrid work models could further amplify voluntary turnover.

Amid global economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions, Malaysian firms remain cautiously optimistic. The study found that 52 percent of Malaysian organisations forecast a positive outlook, while 28 percent anticipate challenges.​ Looking ahead, 61 percent of firms see no change in headcount while 28 percent plan modest increases between five and-20 percent. ​

Human resource priorities are shifting with 48 percent of companies optimising workforce size, while 43 percent are focused on hiring top quality talent to address talent shortages. The most in-demand roles include information technology (28 percent), artificial intelligence/machine learning (26 percent), cyber security (26 percent), sales (25 percent) and engineering (23 percent), reflecting a sharp pivot toward digital and risk-focused capabilities. This surge in demand, especially for artificial intelligence/machine learning and cyber security signals a strategic focus on securing future-critical skills in an increasingly competitive market.

Rachel Jayaprakash, head of Talent Solutions for Malaysia at Aon, emphasised, "Malaysian organisations face significant hiring and retention challenges, yet many aim to sustain or expand their workforce. Robust data and industry benchmarks are now more critical than ever. By understanding what the market is paying for key roles, companies can implement total reward strategies that go beyond base pay. A comprehensive approach, which includes competitive compensation, benefits and targeted incentives, will enable Malaysian firms to attract and retain top talent, engage high performers and build resilient, future-ready workforces."

More information about Aon in Asia can be found here.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Aon

Aon malaysia Salary growth Malaysia Economic indicators 2026

