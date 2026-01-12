Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GAC's Magazine and Solid-State Batteries Earn National Top Award

January 12, 2026 | 11:50
(0) user say
Guangzhou Automobile Group's innovative magazine battery and solid-state battery technologies have received a prestigious national recognition for excellence.

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 29, the "Forging the Path to National Strength: China's Manufacturing Achievements Under the 14th Five-Year Plan," jointly organized by the National Museum of China and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, officially opened at the National Museum of China, showcasing more than 300 top national achievements. GAC's "National Outstanding Engineer Team" successfully developed both the Magazine Battery and the Solid-State Battery, which were selected for the exhibition.

The GAC Magazine Battery is the first battery system to pass both the nail penetration no-flame and non-ignition safety tests. By utilizing ultra-high intrinsic safety cells, an all-weather "vehicle-end + cloud-based" active safety monitoring system, and a multi-dimensional safety protection system, the Magazine Battery achieves three layers of protection: core, active, and passive. Its safety performance far exceeds the electric vehicles traction battery safety requirements (GB38031-2025), which will take effect on July 1, 2026. Currently, the Magazine Battery has a cumulative deployment of 1.3 million vehicles with zero spontaneous combustion and over 50 billion kilometers of safe travel, providing users with robust safety assurance for every journey.

GAC's self-developed large-capacity solid-state battery has achieved an energy density exceeding 400 Wh/kg and easily passes rigorous safety tests such as 200°C thermal chamber and nail penetration tests, effectively addressing users' range anxiety and safety concerns. Innovations in materials and processes have placed the solid-state battery at the forefront of the industry in key indicators such as safety, energy density, and cycle life, providing a superior power solution for the future development of NEVs. Currently, a pilot production line for GAC's solid-state battery has been established, capable of mass-producing vehicle-grade solid-state batteries over 60 Ah, marking a critical step toward the goal of full vehicle integration by 2026.

Over the years, GAC has been steadily enhancing its competitiveness through innovations across intelligent connectivity, NEV powertrains technologies, and forward-looking technologies. Looking ahead, GAC will continue to deepen its efforts in the intelligent connected NEV field, leveraging more leading technological achievements to drive industry progress.

By PR Newswire

GAC

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Magazine Battery SolidState Battery Guangzhou Automobile Group

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

HDBank completes $100 million international green bond scheme

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

BRIGHTPARK Entertainment Complex opens in Ninh Binh

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Pacifico Energy starts commercial operations at Sunpro Wind Farm in Mekong Delta

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020