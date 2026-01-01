Malaysia launches 2026 countdown festival for New Year's Eve

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 January 2026 - Malaysia ushered in the New Year on a high note as the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) Countdown Festival culminated in a spectacular New Year's Eve celebration at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. The landmark event, a strategic collaboration between The Fame Events, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), serves as an iconic curtain-raiser that ignited the national momentum and aspirations for the VM2026 campaign.

The highlight of the night was the countdown moment led by YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia as the Guest of Honour, who joined thousands of Malaysians and visitors to welcome the New Year. Underscoring the national significance of the occasion, the celebration was also attended by YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia.



YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, stated: "This celebration was a symbolic event to ignite the momentum for VM2026 while welcoming the world to our shores. Malaysia is now fully ready to showcase its unique culture, creativity, and the warm hospitality of its people. It marks a strong head start towards our aspiration of 43 million international visitor arrivals, further solidifying our position on the global tourism map."



The VM2026 Countdown Festival stood as a grand manifestation of Malaysia's excellence on the global stage. Drawing thousands of domestic and international visitors, the New Year's Eve celebration featured a breathtaking multimedia extravaganza, seamlessly integrating pyromusical fireworks, drone formations and laser projections. A key highlight was the stunning 3D anamorphic display starring the campaign's beloved Malayan Sun Bear mascots, Wira and Manja.



The main stage was also graced by a stellar lineup of renowned local artistes, including Shila Amzah, Aina Abdul, Belle Sisoski, Vanessa Reynauld, Kidd Santhe, The Kuans, KLP48, Nazu, Rezza Shah, Danson Ooi, Euzen, and Penny. Their performances were complemented by dedicated cultural showcases that blended traditional rhythms with modern beats, elevating the celebratory atmosphere of the night.



The VM2026 Countdown Festival was a wider festive programme that began as early as 26 December 2025, extending the celebrations beyond the heart of the city. Parallel events and activities were held, offering visitors a glimpse of Malaysia's rich heritage and creative spirit while embodying the essence of Truly Asia.



These included the VM2026 Bazaar at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, VM2026 Arts & Culture Showcase at Fahrenheit 88, featuring cultural pop-ups, interactive experiences such as batik art, porcelain making, wau decoration among others and showcases that drew strong public participation over several days. Malaysia's vibrant food scene was brought to life at the VM2026 Bukit Bintang Food Bazaar, Lot 10, presenting a curated mix of traditional cuisines, local favourites and contemporary delights.



The build-up was further amplified by daily live 10 iconic DJs, flash mobs at the Bukit Bintang Crossing, Malaysia's very own infamous Shibuya crossing and busking performances across key locations, creating a steady prelude to the countdown and sparking excitement both on the ground and across social media.



VM2026 provides a platform to bring Malaysia's narrative to the global stage, guided by five strategic pillars: sustainability, cultural heritage, nature-based adventure, digital innovation, and global connectivity. However, these strengths will only truly shine when celebrated together by all Malaysians.



The festival was organised with the strong support of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Tourism Malaysia as key partners. The success of the event was also made possible through collaboration with strategic partners, including Istana Budaya, the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN), the National Heritage Department, and the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation.



As the immersive countdown finale illuminated the Kuala Lumpur skyline, the VM2026 Countdown Festival marked a confident and celebratory opening to the tourism year ahead, reaffirming Malaysia's readiness to welcome the world in 2026.



The year 2026 will be anchored by a series of mega events, including major festive celebrations such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, and Deepavali, which will showcase Malaysia's rich cultural and ethnic diversity while enhancing visitor experiences through a vibrant presentation of local arts, heritage, and entertainment.



This momentum will be driven by the implementation of a wide range of high-impact tourism events and programmes, encompassing cultural festivals, conventions, and MICE activities (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), as well as large-scale tourism exhibitions. Adopted on a nationwide scale, this approach aims to expand tourism reach, encourage longer visitor stays, and provide meaningful opportunities for travellers to experience the distinct cultural identities of Malaysia's diverse regions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.