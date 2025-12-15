Nano Singapore expands supplement range in Malaysia amid demand

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - Nano Singapore, a Singapore-based health and wellness brand, is expanding its premium supplement range in Malaysia with the introduction of five flagship products. The expansion responds to rising consumer demand for scientifically formulated wellness solutions, as more Malaysians prioritise preventive health and seek supplements backed by research and manufactured to international safety standards.



The five formulations introduced include Tongkat Ali Plus, Probiotics 40 Billion CFU with Prebiotic, Magnesium Glycinate 834mg, Turmeric Curcuma Complex with 95% Curcuminoids, and Milk Thistle Complex, which reflect the brand's multi-ingredient approach to supplementation. Each product is manufactured in GMP-certified, FDA-registered facilities.



Five Flagship Formulations

Tongkat Ali Plus – A multi-herbal vitality formula combining Tongkat Ali with Maca, Ginseng, and 17 synergistic botanicals, offering a more complete men's wellness solution compared to single-ingredient alternatives.

Probiotics 40 Billion CFU with Prebiotic – A high-potency gut health probiotics formula featuring four clinically researched strains (L. Acidophilus, B. Lactis, L. Plantarum, L. Paracasei) paired with prebiotic fibre to support digestion, gut balance, and long-term immunity.

Magnesium Glycinate 834mg – A gentle, high-absorption form of magnesium that supports muscle relaxation, stress reduction, and sleep quality, with superior bioavailability and reduced gastrointestinal discomfort compared to oxide or citrate forms.

Turmeric Curcuma Complex with 95% Curcuminoids – A high-strength antioxidant formula with 95% standardised curcuminoid content significantly higher than common turmeric powders, designed to support joint comfort, mobility, and inflammation response.

Milk Thistle Complex – A comprehensive liver support supplement combining Milk Thistle with Dandelion, Artichoke, Black Pepper, and Turmeric for broader detoxification and antioxidant protection.

"Consumers today are more informed about what goes into their supplements. They're looking for products with transparent formulations, credible sourcing, and measurable benefits," said Joel Fu, General Manager of Nano Singapore. "Our formulations are designed to address real wellness needs like energy, gut balance, and recovery by using ingredients supported by scientific research."



The expansion strengthens Nano Singapore's presence in Malaysia, where the brand currently serves customers through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of local pharmacies. Strategic partnerships with Touch 'n Go, Watsons, and other retail channels are also underway to improve accessibility nationwide.



For more information or to browse the full product range, visit the official Malaysia website at https://my.nanosingaporeshop.com/.

