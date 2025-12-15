Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nano Singapore expands supplement range in Malaysia amid demand

December 15, 2025 | 10:36
(0) user say
The company is introducing more scientifically formulated health products to cater to increasing consumer focus on evidence based wellness.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - Nano Singapore, a Singapore-based health and wellness brand, is expanding its premium supplement range in Malaysia with the introduction of five flagship products. The expansion responds to rising consumer demand for scientifically formulated wellness solutions, as more Malaysians prioritise preventive health and seek supplements backed by research and manufactured to international safety standards.

The five formulations introduced include Tongkat Ali Plus, Probiotics 40 Billion CFU with Prebiotic, Magnesium Glycinate 834mg, Turmeric Curcuma Complex with 95% Curcuminoids, and Milk Thistle Complex, which reflect the brand's multi-ingredient approach to supplementation. Each product is manufactured in GMP-certified, FDA-registered facilities.

Five Flagship Formulations

  • Tongkat Ali Plus – A multi-herbal vitality formula combining Tongkat Ali with Maca, Ginseng, and 17 synergistic botanicals, offering a more complete men's wellness solution compared to single-ingredient alternatives.
  • Probiotics 40 Billion CFU with Prebiotic – A high-potency gut health probiotics formula featuring four clinically researched strains (L. Acidophilus, B. Lactis, L. Plantarum, L. Paracasei) paired with prebiotic fibre to support digestion, gut balance, and long-term immunity.
  • Magnesium Glycinate 834mg – A gentle, high-absorption form of magnesium that supports muscle relaxation, stress reduction, and sleep quality, with superior bioavailability and reduced gastrointestinal discomfort compared to oxide or citrate forms.
  • Turmeric Curcuma Complex with 95% Curcuminoids – A high-strength antioxidant formula with 95% standardised curcuminoid content significantly higher than common turmeric powders, designed to support joint comfort, mobility, and inflammation response.
  • Milk Thistle Complex – A comprehensive liver support supplement combining Milk Thistle with Dandelion, Artichoke, Black Pepper, and Turmeric for broader detoxification and antioxidant protection.

"Consumers today are more informed about what goes into their supplements. They're looking for products with transparent formulations, credible sourcing, and measurable benefits," said Joel Fu, General Manager of Nano Singapore. "Our formulations are designed to address real wellness needs like energy, gut balance, and recovery by using ingredients supported by scientific research."

The expansion strengthens Nano Singapore's presence in Malaysia, where the brand currently serves customers through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of local pharmacies. Strategic partnerships with Touch 'n Go, Watsons, and other retail channels are also underway to improve accessibility nationwide.

For more information or to browse the full product range, visit the official Malaysia website at https://my.nanosingaporeshop.com/.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Nano Singapore MY

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nano Singapore malaysia Supplement range expansion Scientifically formulated health products

Related Contents

Aon projects 4.8 percent salary growth for Malaysia in 2026

Aon projects 4.8 percent salary growth for Malaysia in 2026

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Southeast Asia’s digital economy to surpass $300 billion in GMV in 2025

Malaysia’s precision machines quietly fuel chip boom

Malaysia’s precision machines quietly fuel chip boom

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

Angola launches tender for Namibe Corridor management

Angola launches tender for Namibe Corridor management

Taiwan pioneers early kidney disease annual report in Asia Pacific

Taiwan pioneers early kidney disease annual report in Asia Pacific

M7 World Championship kicks off with ceremony and draw

M7 World Championship kicks off with ceremony and draw

SEAX Global buys stake in Interlink to boost ASEAN growth

SEAX Global buys stake in Interlink to boost ASEAN growth

Chris Colahan appointed Head of Commercial P&C at Chubb Asia Pacific

Chris Colahan appointed Head of Commercial P&C at Chubb Asia Pacific

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

VinFast VF 8 tailored for demanding GCC markets

Angola launches tender for Namibe Corridor management

Angola launches tender for Namibe Corridor management

Taiwan pioneers early kidney disease annual report in Asia Pacific

Taiwan pioneers early kidney disease annual report in Asia Pacific

M7 World Championship kicks off with ceremony and draw

M7 World Championship kicks off with ceremony and draw

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020