Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ho Chi Minh City's industrial parks top $5.3 billion investment in 2025

January 06, 2026 | 08:38
(0) user say
Despite a challenging global investment climate, Ho Chi Minh City’s export processing and industrial zones continued to attract solid capital inflows in 2025, while demand for ready-built facilities surged as investors sought speed and flexibility.
Ho Chi Minh City's industrial parks top $5.3 billion investment in 2025

According to Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Management Authority (HEPZA), new and additional investment into the city’s zones reached more than $5.3 billion in 2025, edging up by less than 0.5 per cent on-year but exceeding the annual target by 17.5 per cent. The total leasable land area expanded to over 470.5 hectares, up nearly 70 per cent, while ready-built factory space jumped sharply to more than 492,000 square metres, almost 2.6 times higher than a year earlier.

The city lured almost $3.4 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), down over 7 per cent from a year ago. There are 210 newly licensed ventures worth $1.93 billion, down more than 44 per cent on-year. In addition, 179 ventures adjusted investment capital with an additional sum of close to $2 billion, an increase of almost 75 per cent on-year.

Among countries and territories investing in the city, Hong Kong took the lead in terms of newly licensed ventures, with 66 projects valued at $392 million. China had 36 initiatives worth $247 million. Singapore followed with 24 ventures worth $415 million, the largest amount of new investment capital.

The mechanical engineering sector received the largest foreign inflows of $258.5 million across 52 ventures. Next is plastics and rubber, with over $80 million across 22 projects. Electronics recorded 21 foreign-invested initiatives worth more than $210 million.

Domestic investment stood at more than VND48 trillion (over $1.9 billion), registering a rise of around 17 per cent on-year. Among them, there were 99 new ventures worth over VND33.6 trillion ($1.3 billion) and 52 projects registering additional capital totalling VND14.3 trillion ($574.4 million).

According to statistics from HEPZA, the former Binh Duong area led in investment attraction with more than $2 billion, followed by the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau area with over $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, the former Ho Chi Minh City attracted $600 million.

Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions

Singapore online finance firm Ant International is boosting support for Ho Chi Minh City’s bid to become an international financial centre, focusing on digital innovation and talent development.
Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Ho Chi Minh City has surged after the merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces, with foreign inflows reaching $8.37 billion this year.
Ho Chi Minh City projects $10.5 billion remittance inflows in 2025 Ho Chi Minh City projects $10.5 billion remittance inflows in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City's total remittance inflow is estimated to reach $10.5 billion this year, a 10.5 per cent rise against 2024, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FDI Ho Chi Minh City manufacturing industrial parks

Related Contents

Solid finish for manufacturing after volatile year

Solid finish for manufacturing after volatile year

Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force

Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force

Ho Chi Minh City projects $10.5 billion remittance inflows in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City projects $10.5 billion remittance inflows in 2025

Vietnam and UK cooperation backs finance talent for IFCs

Vietnam and UK cooperation backs finance talent for IFCs

Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI

Ho Chi Minh City hits $8.37 billion in FDI

Can Gio emerges as Ho Chi Minh City's next growth frontier

Can Gio emerges as Ho Chi Minh City's next growth frontier

Latest News ⁄ Property

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam’s seafood exports surpass $11 billion in 2025

Vietnam’s seafood exports surpass $11 billion in 2025

Solid finish for manufacturing after volatile year

Solid finish for manufacturing after volatile year

Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants

Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants

Stock market starts 2026 with growth and governance in focus

Stock market starts 2026 with growth and governance in focus

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020