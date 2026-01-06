Ho Chi Minh City's industrial parks top $5.3 billion investment in 2025

According to Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Management Authority (HEPZA), new and additional investment into the city’s zones reached more than $5.3 billion in 2025, edging up by less than 0.5 per cent on-year but exceeding the annual target by 17.5 per cent. The total leasable land area expanded to over 470.5 hectares, up nearly 70 per cent, while ready-built factory space jumped sharply to more than 492,000 square metres, almost 2.6 times higher than a year earlier.

The city lured almost $3.4 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), down over 7 per cent from a year ago. There are 210 newly licensed ventures worth $1.93 billion, down more than 44 per cent on-year. In addition, 179 ventures adjusted investment capital with an additional sum of close to $2 billion, an increase of almost 75 per cent on-year.

Among countries and territories investing in the city, Hong Kong took the lead in terms of newly licensed ventures, with 66 projects valued at $392 million. China had 36 initiatives worth $247 million. Singapore followed with 24 ventures worth $415 million, the largest amount of new investment capital.

The mechanical engineering sector received the largest foreign inflows of $258.5 million across 52 ventures. Next is plastics and rubber, with over $80 million across 22 projects. Electronics recorded 21 foreign-invested initiatives worth more than $210 million.

Domestic investment stood at more than VND48 trillion (over $1.9 billion), registering a rise of around 17 per cent on-year. Among them, there were 99 new ventures worth over VND33.6 trillion ($1.3 billion) and 52 projects registering additional capital totalling VND14.3 trillion ($574.4 million).

According to statistics from HEPZA, the former Binh Duong area led in investment attraction with more than $2 billion, followed by the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau area with over $1.88 billion. Meanwhile, the former Ho Chi Minh City attracted $600 million.

