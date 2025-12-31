Ho Chi Minh City projects $10.5 billion remittance inflows in 2025

Tran Thi Ngoc Lien, Deputy director of the SBV's Region 2 branch, said, “This positive growth rate reflects overseas Vietnamese confidence in domestic economic stability, a flexible exchange rate policy, and stable interest rates.”

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached a record $9.6 billion in 2024, ac counting for a large share of the country's total remittances of $16 billion. The SBV's Region 2 branch predicts the total remittances to the municipal city in 2025 are likely to surpass the 2024 level.

"Remittance inflows not only serve consumption but also provide capital for production and business. Ho Chi Minh City often makes up 60 per cent of the total remittance inflows nationally," Lien said.

In 2026, remittance inflows are expected to maintain their momentum, supported by Vietnam's robust economic growth and the attractive returns offered by various investment channels, particularly the real estate market. In addition, the revised Land Law 2024 features more streamlined procedures, making it easier for overseas Vietnamese to own homes. As real estate investment becomes more favourable, remittance inflows are also expected to flow more smoothly.

It is estimated that around 25 per cent of remittances to Vietnam have been channelled into the real estate market, demonstrating strong interest among overseas Vietnamese in homeownership. Properties in prime locations remain a top priority, underpinned by stable price growth, high liquidity, and long-term yield potential.

Looking forward, Lien forecast, “Remittances to the city are expected to continue growing in 2026, driven by programmes to attract remittance flows through 2030 in support of mega-projects such as the International Financial Centre.”

