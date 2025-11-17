Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Long-term national vision is first step for semiconductors

November 17, 2025 | 10:59
(0) user say
Vietnam stands at the threshold of becoming a key node in the world’s semiconductor supply chain, but strengthening this and investing in personnel are necessary to become a trusted link in the global chipmaking network.

At the Vietnam Semiconductor Industry Exhibition on November 7-8, officials and experts from major global firms and institutions outlined Vietnam’s path to becoming a competitive semiconductor hub.

“The Netherlands is a frontrunner in the semiconductor industry,” said Kees van Baar, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam, noting that about 85 per cent of integrated circuits worldwide are made using Dutch-designed equipment.

He highlighted a model that could inspire Vietnam: 90 per cent of the value of Dutch chip-making machines is created by suppliers, from mechatronics to optics and engineering services. “Vietnam’s growing manufacturing capabilities give its businesses an advantage,” he said. “There’s a whole new world of opportunities here.”

But the ambassador stressed that Vietnam must also build supporting policies, streamlined regulations, investor services, and reliable digital and energy infrastructure, to fully realise its potential. “Strengthening the ecosystem will benefit Vietnam and also contribute to a more resilient global supply chain,” he said.

For industry leaders, the post-pandemic supply chain is built on resilience, proximity, and reliability.

“Resilience today isn’t just about speed, it’s about managing geopolitical and economic complexity,” said Brian Tan, regional president of Applied Materials, one of the world’s largest semiconductor equipment companies.

Since 2020, Applied Materials has doubled its procurement spending in Southeast Asia from 10 to more than 20 per cent, reflecting the region’s growing role in its global network.

“Vietnam’s proximity to Singapore, where we operate a major hub producing nearly half its global output, is another advantage. That’s where we want our suppliers to be close to the ecosystem,” Tan said. “But reliability is paramount. Our customers want to work with people they trust. We tell our suppliers the same.”

Dutch back-end equipment maker BESI is already expanding its presence in Vietnam. “We’ve been in Malaysia, China, Singapore, and for two years now in Ho Chi Minh City,” said Henk Jan Jonge Poerink, general manager of BESI. “Many of our customers are expanding in Vietnam, and we want to be close to them.”

BESI aims for 80 per cent local sourcing to meet cost and carbon neutrality goals. However, Vietnam’s suppliers must improve in high-precision machining and systems integration to meet global standards.

“For our tools, we need precision down to one or two microns, in cleanroom environments. That is something Vietnam is still developing,” he explained. “BESI has launched a supplier development programme to help local partners meet these standards. Our supplier quality engineers are not auditors, they help suppliers achieve results that benefit both sides.”

For David Hoang, founder of Alliance Global Services (AGS), Vietnam’s potential is already being realised. AGS began as a Silicon Valley precision engineering company supplying Applied Materials, then moved production to Vietnam in 2005 to combine cost efficiency with world-class standards. It now serves global clients like Intel, Lam Research, KLA Tencor, and Boeing.

“Applied Materials had zero tolerance for mistakes, we had to excel,” Hoang said. “AGS invested in Vietnam’s first Makino a-1 machine and 8-axis multitasking turning mills capable of producing complex components such as chambers and heaters. My message to local firms is that clients need you as much as you need them. But you must perform, get the right skill sets and deliver quality.”

From a policy perspective, Ly Nguyen, manager at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, outlined what Vietnam must prioritise to sustain its semiconductor ambitions.

“Vietnam needs a clear, long-term national vision that defines its value proposition within the global semiconductor chain,” she said. “That strategy should coordinate government, industry, and academia to maximise knowledge spillovers.”

Vietnam’s new Investment Support Fund could help, Nguyen noted, if it channels resources towards innovation and high-value subsectors. But the most pressing need, she added, is human capital.

“Investing in talent is the top priority, Vietnam has begun implementing a semiconductor human resource strategy, and partnerships between the National Innovation Centre, universities, and industry are already taking shape. That momentum must continue,” she said.

For local firms seeking to join the global semiconductor ecosystem, Poerink of BESI said, “Decide which category you want to be in, supplying fabs or equipment companies. Each requires different skills. Focus on your customer and develop the right capabilities.”

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
semiconductors VBF 2025 semiconductor supply chain Global chipmaking network

Related Contents

Rich IPO pipeline can catalyse strategic dealmaking

Rich IPO pipeline can catalyse strategic dealmaking

Businesses call for clear energy roadmap

Businesses call for clear energy roadmap

Vietnam’s ambitious global value chain goals are clear

Vietnam’s ambitious global value chain goals are clear

Connectivity key for supply chain

Connectivity key for supply chain

Optimism strong for Vietnam’s business-friendly environment

Optimism strong for Vietnam’s business-friendly environment

Innovation strategies rise over all levels

Innovation strategies rise over all levels

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Upbeat picture drawn for growth in M&As

Upbeat picture drawn for growth in M&As

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

CEO shares insights on Phu My 3 IP’s journey to green industrial growth

CEO shares insights on Phu My 3 IP’s journey to green industrial growth

Upbeat picture drawn for growth in M&As

Upbeat picture drawn for growth in M&As

Rich IPO pipeline can catalyse strategic dealmaking

Rich IPO pipeline can catalyse strategic dealmaking

Dedicated policy urged to meet nuclear tech promise

Dedicated policy urged to meet nuclear tech promise

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020