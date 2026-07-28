Programme launched to develop new Vietnamese business leaders

Vietnam’s economy is undergoing drastic transformation with new requirements for innovation, digital transformation, sustainable development, and international integration. Against this backdrop, the programme aims to enhance leadership and management capabilities for the Vietnamese business community.

The “CEO Vietnam New Era” initiative focuses on developing strategic leadership capabilities, modern business governance, and the ability to lead transformation in a rapidly changing business environment.

As part of the launch ceremony, PwC’s Academy, PwC Vietnam, signed a cooperation agreement with the Centre for Business Information and Communication, the VCCI focal point in the scheme.

Through this collaboration, PwC’s Academy and PwC Vietnam will deliver training programmes covering business process management, fraud prevention and internal control, risk management, corporate governance in state-owned enterprises, digital transformation and AI, and environmental, social and governance. These skills enable business leaders to build efficient operating systems, strengthen resilience, and make sound business decisions.

VCCI chairman Ho Sy Hung said, “A strong economy requires strong companies. A strong business community requires visionary, competent, and ambitious leaders. With this spirit, I believe the CEO Vietnam New Era programme will make a significant contribution to enhancing leadership capabilities of Vietnamese companies, supporting private sector development, strengthening Vietnam’s national competitiveness, and building a strong and prosperous Vietnam.”

Dinh Thi Quynh Van, chairwoman of PwC Vietnam and leader of PwC's Academy, said, “Vietnam is entering a new phase of development with many opportunities to enhance its position in the global value chain and supply chain. CEOs need to adapt to AI, digital transformation, and global changes, while improving their management capabilities and leading the transformation to create sustainable growth. Through the collaboration, PwC's Academy aims to support the Vietnamese business community in developing a new generation of leaders equipped with the capabilities and resilience to seize growth opportunities, create long-term value, and contribute to the development of the economy.”

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