Vantive launches in Vietnam to expand kidney care access

Announced on October 11, the launch transforms the former Baxter Kidney Care segment into an independent entity in Vietnam. Drawing on 70 years of experience in vital therapies, Vantive is dedicated to extending patients’ lives, expanding treatment possibilities, and providing healthcare professionals with advanced solutions in kidney care.

As a standalone company, Vantive can concentrate solely on vital organ therapies, including kidney care. This sharpened structure strengthens the company’s commitment and enables more targeted investment and innovation, ultimately bringing more advanced, specialised solutions to patients and healthcare professionals in Vietnam.

Tran Thuy Duong, country head of Vantive Vietnam at the launch event on October 11. Photo: Vantive

"Vantive is tackling kidney disease on multiple fronts," said Tran Thuy Duong, Country head of Vantive Vietnam. "Providing advanced treatment options, investing in innovation and digital solutions for better management, supporting healthcare professionals during their training, and bringing expertise from around the world to support healthcare in Vietnam."

Kidney disease continues to pose a significant challenge to both individuals and the healthcare system. Approximately 10 million Vietnamese adults, nearly 10 per cent of the population, live with chronic kidney disease. Many are diagnosed only at advanced stages, and just 5 per cent of patients with end-stage kidney disease have access to timely treatment.

Acute kidney injury (AKI) further exacerbates the burden. Critically ill patients in intensive care units often develop AKI as a complication of sepsis, trauma, or surgery. For these patients, AKI adds significant complexity, with over 40 per cent of ICU cases requiring renal replacement therapy through Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy, placing additional strain on already stretched intensive care resources.

With its launch, Vantive strengthens its long-term partnership with Vietnam’s healthcare system through three key commitments. First, it aims to improve patient outcomes and extend lives by providing advanced innovations, digital solutions, and service models that enable remote monitoring, early risk detection, and personalised care, empowering healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers alike.

Second, Vantive seeks to develop sustainable models that broaden access to therapies and integrate them into patient care pathways across regions.

Third, the company is committed to supporting healthcare professionals through continuous education, training, and the sharing of best practices, helping to reduce workload and enhance overall care capacity.

Kidney disease is a growing challenge in Vietnam. Vantive is uniquely positioned to respond to this challenge by uniting global expertise, local collaboration, and cutting-edge digital solutions.

Vantive partnered with the Vietnam Medical Association and the Vietnam Urology and Nephrology Association to host a forum on peritoneal dialysis (PD) in Hanoi on October 10. The event brought together experts from the Ministry of Health, Vietnam Social Security, as well as nephrology experts from Vietnam and Thailand.

It provided an opportunity for experts to exchange insights on the real-world needs in managing end-stage chronic kidney disease in Vietnam, as well as the challenges healthcare facilities face when implementing peritoneal dialysis – particularly regarding prescription practices and reimbursement for outpatient medical supplies.

At the forum, Thai experts shared the 'PD First' policy, a model successfully implemented in Thailand that has expanded access to treatment, reduced the financial burden on patients, and maintained treatment effectiveness.

Through this forum, Vantive aims to work alongside regulatory authorities and healthcare professionals to explore practical solutions, helping improve access to treatment for patients with end-stage chronic kidney disease, and moving towards a sustainable healthcare system in Vietnam.

Vantive-hosted forum on peritoneal dialysis in Hanoi on October 10. Photo: Vantive

"By prioritising patients' wellbeing and using innovation as well as digital tools, we can meet the growing challenge of kidney disease through collective effort. Our goal is to reduce the pressure on the healthcare system while giving patients more meaningful years of life," said Tran Thuy Duong.

Vantive is focused on advancing innovations that improve patient outcomes, developing solutions tailored to the needs of Vietnam’s healthcare system. Through ongoing research and development, as well as digital tools that support more efficient care, the company aims to make advanced kidney therapies increasingly accessible.

As a specialist in organ therapies, Vantive has a 70-year history of developing treatments and solutions in kidney care. Its products, services, and programmes currently support over one million patient interactions daily worldwide, contributing to improved care for patients and healthcare teams.

