UAE retail giant steps up procurement of Vietnamese produce

In less than one month, LuLu Group International has organised two charter flights transporting nearly 200 tonnes of Vietnamese agricultural products. Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade

According to the Foreign Market Development Department under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the UAE-based retail conglomerate, which operates the LuLu Hypermarket chain, is increasing purchases of Vietnamese products at a time when many international businesses remain cautious due to concerns over regional instability.

The second charter flight carrying 98 tonnes of Vietnamese agricultural products, organised by MAY Exports Vietnam, departed from Tan Son Nhat Airport for the UAE on May 12.

The MoIT said that LuLu Group International’s continued expansion of procurement activities and its operation of charter flights for Vietnamese goods reflect growing confidence in Vietnamese enterprises across the Middle East market. The move is also expected to create further opportunities to boost production and exports to the region, which is considered highly promising for Vietnamese businesses.

Beyond its commercial significance, the charter flights also reinforce Vietnam’s increasingly important role in the global agricultural supply chain. Maintaining stable cargo flows amid a complex geopolitical environment demonstrates the flexibility and effective coordination between Vietnamese exporters and major international distribution groups.

The successful deployment of the second charter flight has also raised expectations for the establishment of regular cargo routes between Vietnam and the Middle East in the future.

The Foreign Market Development Department noted that, as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue, many international maritime shipping routes are facing risks of disruption, rising logistics costs, and unstable delivery schedules. In this context, maintaining dedicated charter flights for Vietnamese agricultural exports carries particular significance.

The flights not only provide a timely logistics solution to ensure stable supplies for distribution systems in the UAE, but also highlight the adaptability of Vietnamese businesses in responding swiftly to fluctuations in global trade.

For fresh agricultural products in particular, delivery time is crucial to maintaining quality and freshness upon arrival to consumers. Consecutive charter flights help significantly shorten transportation times, reduce risks during transit, and maintain supply chain stability between Vietnam and the Middle East, where demand for high-quality tropical produce is rising steadily.

The ministry added that the expanded procurement activities by a major partner such as LuLu Group International will not only strengthen the position of Vietnamese goods within one of the region’s leading retail systems, but also generate positive spillover effects for exports to the wider Middle Eastern market, particularly Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.