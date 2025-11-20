Corporate

Viettel opens representative office in UAE

November 20, 2025 | 17:16
Viettel Group inaugurated its first representative office in the United Arab Emirates on November 20, marking an important milestone in the group's strategy to expand its international presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.
Viettel opens representative office in UAE

The UAE is a major economic and financial hub in the Middle East and serves as a vital trade gateway connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa. Establishing a representative office in the UAE enables Viettel to build a direct presence in a high-potential technology market, providing a foundation for deeper insights into local needs and expanding opportunities for large-scale cooperation.

The representative office in the UAE was established to strengthen touchpoints with international partners in support of Viettel 's "Go Global" strategy, while attracting foreign partners to collaborate and invest in Viettel in particular, and contribute to Vietnam's development in general.

The UAE and the GCC region have demonstrated a stable development environment with substantial investments in technology infrastructure and digital solutions, areas that align closely with Viettel's extensive experience across multiple countries. Viettel plans to create favourable conditions to establish and expand its network of partners in telecommunications, digital technologies, e-government solutions, smart cities, cybersecurity, high-tech research and manufacturing, and international services.

At the ceremony, Nguyen Dinh Chien, vice president of Viettel Group, said, "We come to the UAE not only to seek business opportunities. We come with a spirit of long-term, trusted cooperation and a commitment to creating sustainable value together. Viettel is committed to respecting the laws, culture, and norms of the UAE; promoting transparent and mutually beneficial cooperation; investing in technology, people, and innovation; and contributing to expanding economic, technological, and defence cooperation between Vietnam and the UAE."

As part of the event, Viettel signed four strategic cooperation agreements with major technology corporations: ABI Group (UAE), Sicurezza Corporation (UAE), STREIT (UAE), and INNOSPACE (South Korea) in the fields of industry, high technology, and equipment manufacturing.

In addition to its representative office in the UAE, Viettel has also opened offices in Japan, the US, Australia, and Singapore, further affirming the global vision, aspirations, and capabilities of a military enterprise committed to development for the nation and the people, and for peace, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

Viettel invests $1 billion in two key national projects Viettel invests $1 billion in two key national projects

Viettel Group kicked off the construction of An Khanh Data Center and Viettel Research and Development Center on August 19.
Viettel's international recognition marks Vietnam's rise in global 5G innovation Viettel's international recognition marks Vietnam's rise in global 5G innovation

Viettel High Tech has earned international recognition for its 5G innovation, marking another step in Vietnam's rise as a global telecom player.
Viettel Global sets new profit record with sustained overseas growth Viettel Global sets new profit record with sustained overseas growth

Viettel Global has reported another quarter of robust growth, continuing its streak of strong performance across overseas markets.

By Thanh Van

