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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Meey Global files confidential draft registration statement with SEC

June 02, 2026 | 16:00
(0) user say
Meey Global Corp has submitted a draft registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering.

The announcement was made on June 1. The number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined, and the initial public offering is expected to occur after the US Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

Meey Global files confidential draft registration statement with SEC
The icon of Meey Global

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Meey Global is a holding company conducting its operations through a subsidiary, founded in 2019, Meey Land Group JSC (Meey Land), a data and technology-driven property technology (PropTech) company in Vietnam

Meey Land develops, operates, and commercialises an integrated ecosystem of digital real estate platforms and data intelligence services designed to modernise Vietnam’s property market.

Meey Land’s portfolio consists of an integrated suite of proprietary technologies built to address persistent market inefficiencies related to information fragmentation, lack of transparency, valuation inaccuracy, operational inefficiency, and low digitalisation among real estate brokers and enterprises.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: ir@meeyland.com

Media: media@meeyland.com

Meey Land named as the winner of the Sao Khue Awards Meey Land named as the winner of the Sao Khue Awards

Meey Land Group JSC has been granted the Sao Khue 2022 medal and award by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association.
US-based GEM commits $80 million investment to proptech firm Meey Group US-based GEM commits $80 million investment to proptech firm Meey Group

US-headquartered Global Emerging Markets (GEM) signed an investment agreement with Meey Land Group JSC (Meey Group), a Vietnamese proptech firm, on May 13.
Digital shift reshaping Vietnam’s real estate brokerages Digital shift reshaping Vietnam’s real estate brokerages

As Vietnam's Ministry of Construction calls on trading floors and businesses to enhance professionalism, VIR’s Ha Thuy spoke with Nguyen Ly Kieu Anh, CEO of Meey Group, about the role of digital transformation in real estate brokerage.

By Ha Thuy

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Meey Global Corp Proposed initial public offering Securities and Exchange Commission Form F1 Securities Act of 1933 Meey Land Group Digital real estate platforms

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