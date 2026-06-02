Meey Global files confidential draft registration statement with SEC

The announcement was made on June 1. The number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined, and the initial public offering is expected to occur after the US Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

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This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Meey Global is a holding company conducting its operations through a subsidiary, founded in 2019, Meey Land Group JSC (Meey Land), a data and technology-driven property technology (PropTech) company in Vietnam

Meey Land develops, operates, and commercialises an integrated ecosystem of digital real estate platforms and data intelligence services designed to modernise Vietnam’s property market.

Meey Land’s portfolio consists of an integrated suite of proprietary technologies built to address persistent market inefficiencies related to information fragmentation, lack of transparency, valuation inaccuracy, operational inefficiency, and low digitalisation among real estate brokers and enterprises.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: ir@meeyland.com

Media: media@meeyland.com

Meey Land named as the winner of the Sao Khue Awards Meey Land Group JSC has been granted the Sao Khue 2022 medal and award by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association.

US-based GEM commits $80 million investment to proptech firm Meey Group US-headquartered Global Emerging Markets (GEM) signed an investment agreement with Meey Land Group JSC (Meey Group), a Vietnamese proptech firm, on May 13.