VOVO expands e-commerce through flexible consignment mechanism

Following the official launch of its app in Vietnam in April, VOVO is gradually developing its e-commerce model in a direction that places greater emphasis on discovery experiences, the level of user participation, and flexible post-transaction options.

VOVO – a differentiated integrated e-commerce application

Unlike online shopping models that mainly focus on the steps of product selection, payment, and delivery, VOVO is developing its platform in a way that extends the consumer journey. In this model, the consignment mechanism is regarded as one of the notable features, giving users additional options for handling goods after completing a transaction for certain eligible products.

According to VOVO, in addition to standard shopping functions, the platform integrates a time-limited consignment mechanism for certain suitable products. This mechanism allows users, after completing a transaction and before delivery takes place, to choose either to receive the product or to use the consignment option in accordance with the platform’s regulations.

This approach makes the shopping experience more flexible while also increasing interactivity throughout the consumer journey. Instead of stopping at purchase and delivery, users have additional options after the transaction that better suit their personal needs, thereby reducing concerns during the purchase decision-making process.

VOVO is developed on a mobile application infrastructure combined with a real-time transaction data management system. This system supports the tracking of product status, transaction history, and user operation processes, thereby contributing to greater transparency in operations and helping optimise the user experience.

VOVO e-commerce team

Some experts in the digital economy sector believe that, as e-commerce enters a stage of deeper competition centred on experience, models that combine online shopping, user interaction, and goods circulation mechanisms are gradually attracting attention in many markets. The addition of a consignment mechanism not only provides consumers with more options, but also helps expand the usage value of goods in the context of digital consumption.

VOVO is demonstrating its effort to develop a more participatory e-commerce model, in which users are not only buyers, but can also play a more proactive role in the process of experiencing, choosing, and handling products after the transaction.

VOVO receives “The Best of Vietnam 2026” award in the “Innovation & Creativity” category

Going forward, the platform said it will continue to optimise the user experience, refine its operating processes, and expand its partnership ecosystem. This is considered the foundation for VOVO to continue developing its interest-based e-commerce model in Vietnam, while also contributing a new perspective to the innovation of the online shopping experience.

Southeast Asian e-commerce market hit $157 billion in 2025 Southeast Asia’s e-commerce gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 22.8 per cent on-year in 2025 to reach $157.6 billion, as leading platforms returned to growth while continuing to improve infrastructure, fulfilment, and customer experience, according to Momentum Works.