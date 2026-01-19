Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KK Group opens global flagship store in Ho Chi Minh City

January 19, 2026 | 11:52
(0) user say
KK Group has launched its first global flagship KKV store in Vietnam, underscoring its long-term commitment to the market and an aggressive nationwide expansion plan.
KK Group opens global flagship store in Ho Chi Minh City

KK Group on January 18 opened the KKV Vietnam Global Flagship Store in Ho Chi Minh City, signalling its ambition to rapidly scale up its presence in the market, with plans to open 50 stores nationwide this year. Located at 28 Le Loi street, near major commercial landmarks such as Saigon Centre, the flagship store is positioned as a lifestyle destination, offering immersive product displays, interactive spaces, and a one-stop shopping experience ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Vietnam is a key market in KK Group’s Southeast Asia strategy. The group currently operates 20 stores across its three core brands – KKV, THE COLORIST, and X11 – with a growing footprint across major cities including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and surrounding areas, resonating with young, urban consumers who value fresh, varied, and immersive retail experiences.

Founded in China, KK Group has built a large-scale lifestyle retail network, operating more than 1,000 stores in over 200 cities across China and more than 150 stores in Southeast Asia. As the core brand, KKV adheres to the concept of '100 lifestyles', offering approximately 20,000 SKUs across eight categories, with key highlights in trendy toys, beauty, food, and daily necessities.

Looking ahead, KK Group’s three core brands aim to expand to over 300 stores across Southeast Asia in 2026, and a total global store count of over 500 by the end of 2026. In Vietnam, the group aims to expand to around 50 stores in 2026. To welcome the Lunar New Year, KKV Vietnam will roll out nearly 5,000 new products in phases, providing customers with more seasonal and gifting options.

“We will continue to open global flagship stores in more countries, bringing local consumers a richer and more inspiring shopping experience,” said Rojen Wu, COO of KK Group's International Business.

AEON helps local suppliers to meet modern retail standards AEON helps local suppliers to meet modern retail standards

AEON Vietnam rolled out its “Accompany & Level Up Enterprises” initiative in Ho Chi Minh City on December 15, reinforcing its efforts to help domestic businesses integrate into modern retail supply chains and expand the consumption of Vietnamese products.
Retailers turn to AI and automation as shopper satisfaction slips Retailers turn to AI and automation as shopper satisfaction slips

Generative AI and automation are becoming central to retail loss prevention as shopper satisfaction continues to weaken across channels, according to Zebra Technologies’ 18th Annual Global Shopper Study.
Shopee and TikTok Shop account for 8 per cent of Vietnam’s retail market Shopee and TikTok Shop account for 8 per cent of Vietnam’s retail market

In 2025, transaction value on Shopee and TikTok Shop exceeded $16.3 billion, equivalent to nearly 8 per cent of Vietnam’s total retail market.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Chinese investors retail Vietnam lifestyle brand FDI

Related Contents

Vietnam’s private capital market enters selective recovery phase

Vietnam’s private capital market enters selective recovery phase

Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant

Viettel starts construction of semiconductor chip production plant

Vietnamese firms win top honours at ASEAN Digital Awards

Vietnamese firms win top honours at ASEAN Digital Awards

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Consumer deals drive Vietnam’s M&A rebound in December

Consumer deals drive Vietnam’s M&A rebound in December

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress

National Convention Centre ready for 14th Party Congress

CNP Global Relaunches K-Kids in Vietnam Market

CNP Global Relaunches K-Kids in Vietnam Market

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

GE HealthCare showcases latest imaging innovations in Vietnam

GE HealthCare showcases latest imaging innovations in Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020