KK Group opens global flagship store in Ho Chi Minh City

KK Group on January 18 opened the KKV Vietnam Global Flagship Store in Ho Chi Minh City, signalling its ambition to rapidly scale up its presence in the market, with plans to open 50 stores nationwide this year. Located at 28 Le Loi street, near major commercial landmarks such as Saigon Centre, the flagship store is positioned as a lifestyle destination, offering immersive product displays, interactive spaces, and a one-stop shopping experience ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Vietnam is a key market in KK Group’s Southeast Asia strategy. The group currently operates 20 stores across its three core brands – KKV, THE COLORIST, and X11 – with a growing footprint across major cities including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and surrounding areas, resonating with young, urban consumers who value fresh, varied, and immersive retail experiences.

Founded in China, KK Group has built a large-scale lifestyle retail network, operating more than 1,000 stores in over 200 cities across China and more than 150 stores in Southeast Asia. As the core brand, KKV adheres to the concept of '100 lifestyles', offering approximately 20,000 SKUs across eight categories, with key highlights in trendy toys, beauty, food, and daily necessities.

Looking ahead, KK Group’s three core brands aim to expand to over 300 stores across Southeast Asia in 2026, and a total global store count of over 500 by the end of 2026. In Vietnam, the group aims to expand to around 50 stores in 2026. To welcome the Lunar New Year, KKV Vietnam will roll out nearly 5,000 new products in phases, providing customers with more seasonal and gifting options.

“We will continue to open global flagship stores in more countries, bringing local consumers a richer and more inspiring shopping experience,” said Rojen Wu, COO of KK Group's International Business.

