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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Petrovietnam invites bids for Block 17 in Cuu Long Basin

May 27, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) is inviting interested partners to participate in the open bidding round for Block 17, offshore Vietnam.
Petrovietnam invites bids for Block 17 in Cuu Long Basin

This presents an opportunity for investors to access and evaluate investment in one of the petroleum potential blocks located in the Cuu Long Basin, offshore Vietnam.

Key information

– Scope of Bidding: Block 17, Cuu Long Basin, offshore Vietnam

– Bid Registration: From 9am on June 1 to 4pm on June, 15 (during working hours)

– Data Review: From 9am on June 18 to 4pm on July, 31, 2026.

– Tender Dossier Issuance: From 9am on August 3, to 11am on August, 14, 2026 (during working hours)

– Deadline for Bid Submission: 3pm on September 16, 2026 (Hanoi time)

– Bidding Method: open tender

Registration instructions:

Interested partners are kindly requested to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to the following address:

Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam)

Address: 18 Lang Ha, Giang Vo, Hanoi, Vietnam

Attn.: Vu Dao Minh, General Manager of Exploration & Production Division

Email: minhvd@pvn.vn

Tel: + 84 24 3825 2526 (ext 6717)

Fax:+ 84 24 3826 5942

Upon receipt of the EOI, Petrovietnam will provide the relevant documents and detailed guidance on the bidding participation process.

Petrovietnam Gas awards first multi‑year LNG deal to Shell Petrovietnam Gas awards first multi‑year LNG deal to Shell

PV Gas has signed its first multi‑year LNG supply contract, a five‑year agreement with Shell delivering about 400,000 tonnes per year to the Thi Vai terminal from 2027 through 2031.
EVN and PV GAS agree to supply LNG for Quang Trach power plants EVN and PV GAS agree to supply LNG for Quang Trach power plants

Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Petrovietnam Gas (PV GAS) signed a framework agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Vung Ang LNG terminal in Ha Tinh to the Quang Trach II and III power plants on April 3 in Hanoi.
Petrovietnam signs MoU with Vitol Asia to boost energy cooperation Petrovietnam signs MoU with Vitol Asia to boost energy cooperation

Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) has signed an MoU with Vitol Asia Pte. Ltd. to cooperate in the energy sector and related areas, marking a strategically significant step for the Vietnamese state energy group.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
PetroVietnam Block 17 Cuu Long Basin invites bids

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