Petrovietnam invites bids for Block 17 in Cuu Long Basin

This presents an opportunity for investors to access and evaluate investment in one of the petroleum potential blocks located in the Cuu Long Basin, offshore Vietnam.

• Key information

– Scope of Bidding: Block 17, Cuu Long Basin, offshore Vietnam

– Bid Registration: From 9am on June 1 to 4pm on June, 15 (during working hours)

– Data Review: From 9am on June 18 to 4pm on July, 31, 2026.

– Tender Dossier Issuance: From 9am on August 3, to 11am on August, 14, 2026 (during working hours)

– Deadline for Bid Submission: 3pm on September 16, 2026 (Hanoi time)

– Bidding Method: open tender

• Registration instructions:

Interested partners are kindly requested to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) to the following address:

Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam)

Address: 18 Lang Ha, Giang Vo, Hanoi, Vietnam

Attn.: Vu Dao Minh, General Manager of Exploration & Production Division

Email: minhvd@pvn.vn

Tel: + 84 24 3825 2526 (ext 6717)

Fax:+ 84 24 3826 5942

Upon receipt of the EOI, Petrovietnam will provide the relevant documents and detailed guidance on the bidding participation process.

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