Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Gaw Capital GFH Partners form UAE industrial logistics JV

January 05, 2026 | 12:00
(0) user say
The joint venture will focus on developing and managing industrial and logistics real estate across the United Arab Emirates.

HONG KONG SAR/DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 January 2026 - Gaw Capital Partners, a leading multi-asset investment management firm, and GFH Partners, a leading Dubai-based real estate investment firm specializing in thematic property solutions, announce to establish a UAE-focused industrial and logistics platform (the "Platform") through a joint venture partnership. Gaw Capital will hold a majority stake in the joint-venture company, which will serve as a gateway for the Asian capital to be deployed at-scale into the rapidly expanding UAE real estate market. The joint venture will be targeting high-quality industrial development projects comprising pre-identified seed assets across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, the Emirates' fast-growing industrial zones.

Gaw Capital Partners and GFH Partners Form JV to Develop UAE Industrial and Logistics Development Platform


The developments will be led by Manrre Developments, a joint venture between GFH and Palmon Group, a seasoned UAE-based industrial conglomerate with over 40 years of institutional experience. This partnership unites proven regional expertise across acquisition, planning and design, development, execution, and operational readiness to deliver exceptional, future-ready warehouses and logistics centres.

Harry Ip, Managing Director of Gaw Capital, said, "We are thrilled to enter UAE's flourishing industrial and logistics market, supported by strong fundamentals, the surge in structural demand driven by government-led initiatives, and heightened global interest in the logistics and industrial asset class. Leveraging the expertise from GFH Partners, this partnership positions us as one of Asia's leading forerunners in delivering prime industrial facilities in the UAE, providing investors with exposure to a fundamentally undersupplied market."

Nael Mustafa, CEO of GFH Partners, commented, "GFH Partners brings on-the-ground specialists, experienced local operators, and a strong track record managing logistics and industrial assets across the GCC. This joint venture allows us to scale that regional expertise even further, capitalizing on the UAE's robust industrial growth trajectory. Through this partnership with Gaw Capital, we are combining regional insight with global capability to unlock new opportunities in the UAE's expanding industrial and logistics sector."

The Platform is being launched at a time of strong macroeconomic momentum, supported by the UAE's long-term development strategies including the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Majority of these initiatives are aimed at accelerating industrial diversification, attracting FDI, and expanding logistics infrastructure. The local government offers a list of pro-business regulatory and fiscal policies, including tax exemptions, customs duty exemption, simplified regulations in 40+ free zones, and relaxed foreign ownership limitation, to accelerate logistics demand and investment. Furthermore, the population of the UAE has experienced dramatic growth and is expected to reach 12.2 million by 2030, driven by the long-term residency incentives (e.g. Golden Visa), competitive tax regime, openings of prestigious school campuses for expatriate professional and family relocation.

Demand for logistics and industrial assets remains robust, supported by a persistent supply–demand imbalance. Dubai's warehouse and logistics occupancy currently exceeds 97%, with rental rates increasing 33% year-on-year. The formation of the Platform will mark Gaw Capital's first geographic footprint in the logistics sector in the UAE, demonstrating its global network and cross-border expertise in accessing industrial and logistics investments ahead of the curve.

Gaw Capital has established a robust logistics footprint across China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Australia, with investments in 39 projects totalling approximately 3.8 million sqm of GFA. As of Q3 2025, Gaw Capital manages over US$3.4 billion in assets under management in its global logistics portfolio.

Since 2014, the firm has acquired, developed, and managed a substantial portfolio of modern logistics facilities with over 3 million sqm of GFA across China, supported by a team of around 100 professionals through 4 investment vehicles. Leveraging its deep expertise, Gaw Capital has expanded into other APAC markets through strategic partnerships, acquiring high-quality assets in key metropolitan hubs. Recent investments include seven logistics assets in Greater Tokyo (nearly 250,000 sqm GFA), one in Seoul (over 75,000 sqm GFA), two in Vietnam (over 210,000 sqm GFA) and six urban industrial and logistics warehouses in Sydney (over 45,000 sqm GFA). The firm's in-house teams and operating partners deliver value-added services across the logistics value chain, including development, construction, leasing, and property management.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Gaw Capital Partners

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Gaw Capital GFH Industrial logistics real estate UAE industrial logistics

Related Contents

Gaw Capital denies shuttering US Europe operations

Gaw Capital denies shuttering US Europe operations

Gaw Capital names Nicholas Toh to lead Asia data centre platform

Gaw Capital names Nicholas Toh to lead Asia data centre platform

Gaw Capital bets on “China plus one” opportunities in Vietnam

Gaw Capital bets on “China plus one” opportunities in Vietnam

Ha Nam province - a new manufacturing hub for SME expansion

Ha Nam province - a new manufacturing hub for SME expansion

Gaw Capital to increase its footprint in Southeast Asia

Gaw Capital to increase its footprint in Southeast Asia

NPX Point Avenue closes stellar Series A round for K-12 primacy

NPX Point Avenue closes stellar Series A round for K-12 primacy

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

VinFast integrates electric cars into daily life in the Philippines

VinFast integrates electric cars into daily life in the Philippines

AS Watson marks 185 years surpasses 10000 cleft lip surgeries

AS Watson marks 185 years surpasses 10000 cleft lip surgeries

Hong Kong to host 2026 INTERPOL General Assembly

Hong Kong to host 2026 INTERPOL General Assembly

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VinFast integrates electric cars into daily life in the Philippines

VinFast integrates electric cars into daily life in the Philippines

AS Watson marks 185 years surpasses 10000 cleft lip surgeries

AS Watson marks 185 years surpasses 10000 cleft lip surgeries

Hong Kong to host 2026 INTERPOL General Assembly

Hong Kong to host 2026 INTERPOL General Assembly

NYSE pre market update as 2026 trading begins after strong 2025

NYSE pre market update as 2026 trading begins after strong 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020