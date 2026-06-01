AIG reinforces leading position through global expansion efforts

The exhibition took place from May 26 to 30 at the IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Exhibition and Convention Centre in Bangkok, bringing together more than 3,300 exhibitors from over 60 countries and territories. Asia Ingredients Group's (AIG) participation underscores its growth trajectory and efforts to build a globally recognised brand.

The event attracted more than 88,000 visitors from 140 countries and territories. Widely regarded as one of the most influential trade exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region, it serves as a strategic meeting point for stakeholders across the global food and beverage supply chain.

Marking its sixth participation at the exhibition, AIG made a strong impression with its diverse portfolio of value-added agricultural products, including tropical fruits, coconut-based products, cassava starch, aloe vera, nata de coco, and natural essential oils. All products meet stringent international standards and are well aligned with the growing global demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly consumption.

AIG’s ingredient solutions garnered significant attention from importers, distributors, and business partners from Europe, Japan, South Korea, the Middle East, and the United States.

At THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2026, Bruns Udo, founder and CEO of Germany-based UB thirsty GmbH, said: “AIG’s products meet European market standards, particularly its coconut and aloe vera ingredients. With its well-established and strategically invested manufacturing system, AIG has the capacity to develop new trends for international markets.”

As one of Vietnam’s pioneering enterprises committed to enhancing the value of the country’s agricultural products through deep processing, quality standardisation, and deeper integration into global supply chains, AIG continues to strengthen its capabilities and competitiveness, advancing its ambition of becoming an internationally recognised brand.

After nearly 25 years of development, AIG has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a raw material distributor into a manufacturer of natural ingredients and a provider of integrated ingredient solutions for the life sciences industry.

With a vision of bringing Vietnam’s value-added agricultural products to global markets, AIG has pioneered a fully integrated value chain spanning raw material sourcing, manufacturing, research and development, and international trade promotion. This model is designed to deliver optimal value to customers and partners while contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam’s agricultural sector.

By integrating every stage of the value chain, AIG can maintain greater control over raw material quality, enhance its product innovation capabilities, and meet increasingly stringent global standards. The model also serves as a critical foundation for strengthening the group’s competitiveness, expanding its international footprint, and elevating the presence of Vietnamese brands within the global ingredient supply chain.

Currently, AIG has built an ecosystem of more than eight member companies specialising in ingredient solutions for a wide range of industries. Its products are exported to more than 50 countries and territories worldwide. The group is also a trusted partner of leading global brands, including DSM-Firmenich, James Farrell, AAK, Tate & Lyle, PanTheryx, Givaudan, Darigold, and Ingredion.

The groundbreaking ceremony of Asia Coconut Processing Plant II

AIG continues to accelerate investments in production capacity and advanced processing technologies for agricultural ingredients.

On May 11, the group broke ground on the Asia Coconut Processing Plant II, a key initiative in its strategy to expand its portfolio of value-added coconut products. With a total investment of nearly VND630 billion ($24.2 billion), the Asia Coconut Processing Plant II is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2027.

Upon completion, AIG will own the largest coconut processing network in Vietnam, supporting its vision of positioning the country as a leading global hub for the processing and export of high-quality agricultural ingredients.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, AIG also announced a partnership with the International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, to develop environmental, social, and governance standards and establish internationally aligned emissions management and reporting systems. The initiative aims to meet increasingly stringent global requirements for sustainability and supply chain transparency.

At the same time, AIG has continued to strengthen engagement with international partners as part of its ambition to build a globally competitive enterprise.

In April, the group welcomed Masayuki Omoto, president and CEO of Marubeni, and his delegation for discussions on long-term and sustainable cooperation opportunities.

Through continuous investment, strategic international partnerships, and a commitment to innovation and sustainability, AIG is steadily advancing its goal of becoming a global ingredient solutions provider while enhancing the value and competitiveness of Vietnamese agricultural products on the world stage.

AIG and Marubeni partnership set to integrate Vietnam's agricultural supply chain with global markets

Through its unwavering commitment to innovation, green growth, and continuous value creation over nearly 25 years, AIG has firmly established itself as a top industry brand and is steadily advancing towards international stature, contributing to Vietnam’s ambition of becoming a global hub for the processing and supply of high-quality agricultural products and ingredients.