VinFast Middle East partners with PlusX Electric in UAE

February 24, 2026 | 13:58
(0) user say
The Vietnamese automaker signed an agreement with the charging solutions provider to enhance electric vehicle infrastructure and customer support in the Emirates.
DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 - VinFast today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PlusX Electric, a DEWA-approved EV charging and electric mobility solutions provider in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The collaboration aims to enhance charging accessibility and strengthen customer support services, reinforcing the overall EV ownership experience for VinFast customers in the UAE.
Ms. Đỗ Hoài Linh, CEO of VinFast Middle East (right), and Mr. Chintan Sareen, Founder and CEO of PlusX Electric, at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties.
Ms. Đỗ Hoài Linh, CEO of VinFast Middle East (right), and Chintan Sareen, Founder and CEO of PlusX Electric, at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties.

The partnership is designed to provide greater confidence throughout the EV ownership journey—ensuring that premium electric vehicles are supported by reliable charging solutions, responsive roadside assistance, and integrated digital services. By combining VinFast's expanding EV presence in the UAE with PlusX Electric's on-demand charging capabilities and infrastructure expertise, the two parties will work together to deliver a seamless, convenience-led, and assurance-driven experience for VinFast drivers.

Under the MoU, VinFast and PlusX Electric will collaborate across a structured set of initiatives focused on charging availability, ownership support, and infrastructure enablement across key use cases, including home, workplace, fleet, and on-road assistance.

Specifically, the two parties aim to deploy Portable EV Charging Pods to meet customers' flexible charging needs during vehicle usage, while enabling access to On-Demand Mobile Charging services designed to assist in time-sensitive situations. The partnership will also explore EV Roadside Assistance (RSA) – Emergency Charging services, helping reduce range anxiety and vehicle downtime while strengthening customer assurance through clearly defined service workflows and operational readiness.

In addition, PlusX Electric may become a preferred partner for the supply, installation, and aftersales support of Home & Office Chargers for VinFast customers in the UAE, in alignment with applicable UAE compliance requirements. For commercial and fleet segments, the two parties will explore scalable solutions such as DC Fast Charger Leasing and dedicated mobile charging support, ensuring operational continuity and efficiency for B2B and fleet customers.

As part of the collaboration, VinFast and PlusX Electric will further explore digital integration initiatives to streamline how customers access charging services, manage bookings, and receive service updates through partner platforms. The two parties will also assess potential integration of EV insurance offerings via the PlusX App and explore co-branding opportunities, including VinFast branding on PlusX Power Pods, with the objective of delivering a cohesive and fully integrated EV ecosystem experience.

Ms. Do Hoai Linh, CEO of VinFast Middle East, shared: "VinFast is committed to building a long-term and comprehensive EV ecosystem in the UAE—one that gives customers confidence not only in the quality and performance of our electric vehicles, but also in the reliability and accessibility of the supporting infrastructure. Through this MoU with PlusX Electric, we are strengthening the support layer around EV adoption by expanding access to flexible charging solutions, emergency assistance services, and integrated digital touchpoints. By working with a DEWA-approved partner that understands local regulatory requirements and operational realities, we aim to make EV ownership simpler, more dependable, and better aligned with the expectations of customers in the Middle East."

Chintan Sareen - Founder and CEO of PlusX Electric added: "EV adoption accelerates when customers trust that charging and support are always within reach. Our collaboration with VinFast reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the EV ownership ecosystem in the UAE through dependable infrastructure, responsive roadside services, and customer-centric digital solutions. As a DEWA-approved provider, PlusX Electric brings localized expertise in charger supply and installation, mobile charging operations, and fleet enablement. Together with VinFast, we look forward to delivering practical, scalable solutions that enhance service reliability, reduce range anxiety, and support the continued growth of sustainable mobility in the region."

Across the Middle East, VinFast continues to expand its presence through strategic partnerships, strengthened aftersales capabilities, and the development of EV-supporting infrastructure. The collaboration with PlusX Electric underscores VinFast's long-term commitment to supporting customers throughout their ownership journey and contributing to the UAE's transition toward sustainable and future-ready mobility solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Learn more about VinFast: https://me.vinfast.com/en

By VinFast

TagTag:
Vinfast VinFast Middle East PlusX Electric

SICPA wins European award for UK vaping duty stamps program

SICPA wins European award for UK vaping duty stamps program

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

