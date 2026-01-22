Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

WinMart+ chain accelerates expansion into rural areas

January 22, 2026 | 11:15
(0) user say
The WinMart/WinMart+ retail chain recorded 2025 revenues exceeding forecasts while accelerating its network expansion into rural areas.
WinMart+ chain accelerates expansion into rural areas

At the end of the 2025 fiscal year, WinCommerce (WCM), the operator of the WinMart/WinMart+ chain, announced a report updating business performance, with growth indicators in revenue and points of sale exceeding planned targets.

2025 marked the strongest pace of new store openings since Masan Group took over the retail chain in 2019, signifying a shift in market share acquisition strategy, especially in rural areas.

According to the updated report in December, WCM posted a total net revenue of VND39 trillion ($1.48 billion) in 2025, up more than 18 per cent on-year. This result surpassed the revenue growth target of 8–12 per cent set at the beginning of the year.

The growth momentum remained stable until the last month of the year. In December alone, WCM recorded a revenue of VND3.56 trillion ($135.53 million), a 19 per cent increase on-year.

In 2025, the company not only scaled up operation, but also improved the operational efficiency of existing stores. Like-for-like revenue growth across the entire system climbed 9 per cent against 2024.

In terms of network scale, 2025 saw a surge in new store openings. WCM opened a total of 764 new stores, far exceeding its target range of 400–700 stores under both base and high-growth scenarios.

In December, the chain opened 161 new stores. This was the highest number of new store openings in a single month ever recorded. On average, a new store opened every 5 hours. As of the end of 2025, WCM operates 4,592 stores nationwide.

WinMart+ chain accelerates expansion into rural areas

Data analysing the structure of new store openings reveals a shift in geography and store model. There are 602 WinMart+ Rural stores out of 764 stores opened in 2025, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of the total new store openings.

Geographically, northern and central Vietnam were the two key focus areas for WCM’s expansion strategy.

The north recorded 409 new stores, while central Vietnam added 341 stores. Together, the two regions make up for 98 per cent of all new store openings during the 2025 fiscal year.

This strategic shift is underpinned by the significant potential of rural markets. According to data from the National Statistics Office and reports from the fast-moving consumer goods industry, over 61 per cent of Vietnamese population lives in rural areas. The rural retail market is estimated to be worth approximately $50 billion. However, modern, professional retailers have yet to establish a strong footprint.

WCM's rural store model is designed with low investment costs, a product portfolio focusing on essential goods, and competitive pricing to suit the income levels of residents.

In practice, average daily revenue per rural WinMart+ store has improved from VND12.9 million ($490) to VND15 million ($570), based on data recorded in early 2025.

Efficiency and profitability

A highlight of the 2025 report is the quality of new store openings. Rather than pursuing scale alone, WCM reported that more than 90 per cent of new stores in 2025 surpassed breakeven of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation at store level. This shows that network expansion is accompanied by financial efficiency, avoiding eroding profits from new, unprofitable points of sale.

A key factor supporting expansion into remote areas is logistics capability. Supra's internal logistics system (launched in 2022), with its dry and cold storage clusters, has helped WCM reduce transportation costs by approximately 11 per cent for both general and fresh produce.

WinMart+ chain accelerates expansion into rural areas

Previously, 2024 marked a significant milestone when WCM achieved positive after-tax profit for the first time after restructuring, laying the financial groundwork for a large-scale expansion in 2025.

The rapid penetration of modern retail channels into rural areas is taking place as traditional channels, such as wet markets and small grocery shops, face growing challenges around food safety and customer experience.

Rural markets are witnessing the emergence of modern grocery stores operated by young shop owners. This group possesses a dynamic business mindset, applies technology, and has a deep understanding of local consumer habits.

According to Kantar Worldpanel Vietnam, traditional grocery stores still account for a large share of rural retail sales –approximately 72 per cent in 2024 – but this share is gradually declining as mini-supermarkets and convenience stores gain traction.

Industry experts believe that in the 2024–2026 period, modern retail chains such as WinMart focus on capturing market share in rural areas before the market becomes saturated.

In 2026, the retailer aims to open 1,000-1,500 new outlets, averaging four new stores opened daily.

WinCommerce posts net profit in third quarter WinCommerce posts net profit in third quarter

WinCommerce, the retail operator of WinMart and WinMart+ stores, recorded a profit for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a pivotal achievement for Masan Group's retail ambitions.
Masan poised to lead Vietnam's evolving consumer market Masan poised to lead Vietnam's evolving consumer market

Rising disposable incomes and evolving consumption patterns in Vietnam present multi-billion dollar growth potential for businesses operating closed-loop retail ecosystems.
WinMart unveils “Russia Corner” – a unique destination for culture and shopping WinMart unveils “Russia Corner” – a unique destination for culture and shopping

WinCommerce, a member of Masan Group, in collaboration with Magnit Group and leading distributors, launched Russia Corner at WinMart Royal City in Hanoi on June 12.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
WinCommerce Winmart retail rural areas masan group

Related Contents

KK Group opens global flagship store in Ho Chi Minh City

KK Group opens global flagship store in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom

Vietnam's retail market tops $269 billion in 2025 amid e-commerce boom

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

MCH to become the largest consumer stock on VN-Index

Retailers turn to AI and automation as shopper satisfaction slips

Retailers turn to AI and automation as shopper satisfaction slips

AEON helps local suppliers to meet modern retail standards

AEON helps local suppliers to meet modern retail standards

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease

Vietnam Airlines seeks aircraft through dry lease

Policy obstacles being addressed in drug licensing and renewal

Policy obstacles being addressed in drug licensing and renewal

Vietnam’s wood exports surpass $17 billion

Vietnam’s wood exports surpass $17 billion

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020